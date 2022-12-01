Stay Warm With Kraken’s Cozy Holiday Cocktails

Facebook

Tis the season for entertaining, company parties, and holiday cocktails. One of my favorite parts of holiday parties is discovering new cocktails. Almost everyone has had eggnog at least once, but have you had Kraken eggnog? And apple cider is one of my fall favorites, I love discovering new ways to ‘spike’ it.

Kraken Apple Cider

Ingredients

– 1 part Kraken 94 proof

– ¼ part Cinnamon Syrup (or Cinnamon Schnapps)

– ¼ part Lemon Juice

– Top with Apple Cider or Hard Dry Cider

Instructions

– Combine all ingredients in a high ball glass and add ice.

– Top with apple cider or dry cider.

– Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Kraken Eggnog

Ingredients

– 1 part Kraken 94 proof

– 4 parts Eggnog

– Grated Cinnamon

– Grated Nutmeg

Instructions

– Combine all ingredients in an eggnog or highball glass and stir.

– Sprinkle cinnamon and nutmeg over the top.

Kraken Rum Punch

Ingredients

– 1.5 parts Kraken 94 proof

– ½ part Orange Liqueur

– 3 parts Sparkling Apple Cider

– 1 part Pomegranate Juice

– A dash of Bitters

Instructions

– Build over ice and stir.

– Garnish with grated cinnamon & orange spiral.

– Serve in a punch bowl or rocks glass.

*Can also be served hot.

Krakaccino

Ingredients

1 part Kraken® Original

1/2 part Irish crème liqueur

Hot coffee

Whipped cream

Instructions

Fill Coffee mug with hot water and let sit for 2 minutes.

Discard the water.

Add rum and Irish crème liqueur to the mug, and fill with the coffee.

Top with an inch of unsweetened, lightly whipped cream.

Give these Kraken cocktails a try and let us know which one is your favorite.

Always drink responsibly and never drink and drive.