St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023

Online registration is open, and donations of dresses, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and wraps are requested

PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.

Appointments are required to improve the overall shopping experience and minimize wait times for the shoppers. Each shopper must be present to select her own dress and accessories and may have one guest, age 16 or older. A personal shopper volunteer will assist each shopper throughout the process. There will be 30 shopping slots per each 1.5-hour time frame.

Prom Closet, a service of the St. Andrew Women in Faith, provides prom attire to approximately 1,000 high school girls each year. When it first began in 2009, 35 girls from local high schools received dresses and accessories. Over the years, Prom Closet has welcomed girls from across Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma as well as exchange students from Germany, Poland, Switzerland, and Thailand. Approximately 500 volunteers come together each year to help make prom dreams come true.

“It’s no secret that attending prom can be very expensive,” said Devra Helffrich, a founder of Prom Closet, which was created to provide a unique shopping experience for young ladies who because of finances would be unable to attend prom. “Not only is the need great, but the impact the dress makes on the girl and her family is immeasurable. Each volunteer strives to provide an uplifting experience for the young ladies letting them know they are loved, and they are beautiful. There are countless beautiful and emotional stories of girls and their families who have received prom dresses and accessories.”

This past summer St. Andrew received a wonderful letter from the mom of a girl who was a past recipient of Prom Closet. She shared that because of Prom Closet her daughter was able to attend her Homeschool Prom twice during some of the hardest financial and personal years for the family. Her daughter then returned her dresses to St. Andrew along with a few more and shared how much joy it gave her to know that other girls can benefit, and they will also have amazing memories from their proms.

“Our family was struggling with money and the death of my father,” said Lauren Crowder. “I didn’t want to go out shopping and see dresses I couldn’t afford, but when I came to Prom Closet, everyone was so welcoming and wanted me to be filled with joy. They provided everything I needed including shoes and jewelry. I learned that there are people out there who watch out for others facing difficult times. It’s important for us all to give back when we can do so.”

The Prom Closet is accepting donations of dresses (sizes 0-30), jewelry, shoes, handbags, and wraps. All donations may be dropped off at St. Andrew, 1401 Mira Vista Blvd., Jan. 3 – Feb. 16, just inside the church’s north entry doors on a designated dress rack, Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.; Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. – noon. For the north entrance, look for the covered walkway and sign on the building. A link on Amazon is available for anyone that would like to help by purchasing items, which will be shipped directly to the church. To review items available for purchase go to this link: Prom Closet Wish List

“We are so grateful for the support and donations from the community as well as our wonderful volunteers – all of whom make Prom Closet possible,” added Helffrich. “We collect dresses, shoes, jewelry, wraps, handbags, and other accessories year ‘round and encourage the community to bring in items to support this important effort. This will be the 14th year we have held Prom Closet, which has grown to be an extraordinary outreach to girls throughout the metroplex and beyond.”

To register for a 1.5-hour time slot and to volunteer, visit www.standrewmethodist.org/news/promcloset. For questions and more information email promcloset@standrewmethodist.org, or call 469-385-1810 for more information.