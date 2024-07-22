Solar Turbines TCEQ Notice

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO OBTAIN AIR PERMIT (NORI) AIR QUALITY PERMIT NUMBER 20041, N196M2, AND PSDTX1590M1 APPLICATION Solar Turbines Incorporated, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for: Amendment of Permit 20041 Amendment of Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) Permit PSDTX1590M1 Amendment of Nonattainment Permit N196M2 This application would authorize modification of the Turbine Overhaul Center located at 215 East Centre Park Boulevard, DeSoto, Dallas County, Texas 75115 This application is being processed in an expedited manner, as allowed by the commission’s rules in 30 Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 101, Subchapter J. AVISO DE IDIOMA ALTERNATIVO. El aviso de idioma alternativo en espanol está disponible en https://www.tceq.texas.gov/permitting/air/newsourcereview/airpermits-pendingpermit-apps. This link to an electronic map of the site or facility’s general location is provided as a public courtesy and not part of the application or notice. For exact location, refer to application.

https://gisweb.tceq.texas.gov/LocationMapper/?marker=-96.850277,32.6275&level=13. The facility will emit the following contaminants: carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, organic compounds, particulate matter including particulate matter with diameters of 10 microns or less and 2.5 microns or less and sulfur dioxide. This application was submitted to the TCEQ on June 26, 2024. The application will be available for viewing and copying atthe TCEQ central office, the TCEQ Dallas/Fort Worth regional office, and the DeSoto Public Library, 211 East Pleasant Run Road, Suite C, DeSoto, Dallas County, Texas beginning the first day of publication of this notice. The facility’s compliance file, if any exists, is available for public review in the Dallas/Fort Worth regional office of the TCEQ. The executive director has determined the application is administratively complete and will conduct a technical review of the application. PUBLIC COMMENT.

You may submit public comments to the Office of the Chief Clerk at the address below. The TCEQ will consider all public comments in developing a final decision on the application and the executive director will prepare a response to those comments. PUBLIC MEETING. You may request a public meeting to the Office of the Chief Clerk at the address below. The purpose of a public meeting is to provide the opportunity to submit comments or ask questions about the application. A public meeting about the application will be held if the executive director determines that there is a significant degree of public interest in the application, if requested by an interested person, or if requested by a local legislator. A public meeting is not a contested case hearing. After technical review of the application is complete, the executive director may prepare a draft permit and will issue a preliminary decision on the application. If a draft Air Quality Permit is prepared, a Notice of Application and Preliminary Decision is required and it will then be published and mailed to those who made comments, submitted hearing requests orare on the mailing list for this application and will contain the final deadline for submitting public comments. OPPORTUNITY FOR A CONTESTED CASE HEARING You may request a contested case hearing if you are a person who may be affected by emissions of air contaminants from the facility. If requesting a contested case hearing, you must submit the following: (1) your name (or for a group or association, an official representative), mailing address, and daytime phone number; (2) applicant’s name and permit number; (3) the statement “[I/we] request a contested case hearing”; (4) a specific description of how you would be adversely affected by the application and air emissions from the facility in a way not common to the general public; (5) the location and distance of your property relative to the facility; (6) a description of how you use the property