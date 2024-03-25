Sixth largest jackpot in Powerball history up for grabs as Mega Millions® charges to $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing

Facebook

AUSTIN – The multi-state jackpot games are igniting a week of excitement for Texas Lottery® players, as Monday, March 25, kicks off with a Powerball Grand Prize worth an estimated annuitized $800 million, while dueling with a Mega Millions jackpot currently set at an estimated annuitized $1.1 billion for the Tuesday, March 26 drawing. Tonight’s Powerball Grand Prize is the sixth largest in game history and is offering an estimated cash value of $384.8 million. If there is no jackpot winner in tonight’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $865 million.

“Our players are excited to begin a new week with chances to play for a couple of massive jackpot prizes and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that at least one of them is won by a Texas Lottery player,” said Ryan Mindell, deputy executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Anticipation for tonight’s Powerball drawing and Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing are on the rise, leading to a boost in lottery sales in Texas, which greatly contributes to funding public education in our state. We want to wish all of our players good luck and remind them to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Monday’s Powerball drawing will be the 36th in the current jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the Jan. 3 drawing. This is the game’s largest prize since the Jan. 1 drawing when an out of state player won an $842.4 million jackpot prize.

Since joining the game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball jackpot winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million jackpot prize with two other winners.

Since the start of 2024, seven Texas Lottery players have won second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger, including three over the last week.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2 million regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. (*The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.).

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. CT on Monday, March 25. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.

A Dallas resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Luxe. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven 25170A 1601, located at 6229 Hillcrest Ave., in University Park. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. Luxe offers more than $236.7 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.48, including break-even prizes.

About the Texas Lottery



Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $38 billion in revenue for the state and distributed more than $85 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $32.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $235 million to programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.