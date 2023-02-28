Shiner Beer Introduces: Wicked Haze Double Hazy IPA + Variety Pack

Facebook

The folks over at Shiner continue brewing surprises for customers with new beer launces like their first double Hazy IPA, Wicked Haze (SPR: $11.99//9.5% ABV / 50 IBU). Wicked Haze is a punchy, tropical brew with notes of pineapple, candied citrus and light pine. Brewed with cactus water and cytogenetically enhanced Idaho 7 hops, this bold beer brings a light, crisp body, juxtaposed by a bold bouquet of hops with a slight resinous finish.

Want to try all four Tex Hex varieties (Bruja’s Brew IPA, Desert Mirage Hazy IPA, Twin Dream Double IPA & Wicked Haze Double Hazy IPA)? Now you can! The fastest growing craft IPA brand family is now available in the Deserts Dozen variety pack.: (SPR: $19.99/12 Pack). These new products are available on select retailers and in stores at Kroger.

Twin Dream (9.5% ABV / 80 IBU) Shiner’s highest octane release yet, this double IPA balances immense hops and malt for a full-bodied flavor. Uniquely brewed using cactus water and a blend of American hops (Idaho 7 and citra hops), Twin Dream evokes bold flavors of citrus and pine.

Bruja’s Brew (7% ABV) is the first in a trio of IPAs from the brewers behind the iconic Shiner Bock brand. Bruja’s Brew is a mythical IPA brewed with cactus water that delivers a hops-forward aroma and flavor that is a mix of bright, citrusy, resinous and tropical, featuring a medley of tangerine, pineapple, citrus and stone fruit.

Desert Mirage IPA (ABV: 8%) the second in Shiner’s newest IPA line, Tex Hex is a full-bodied hazy IPA with tropical flavors of pineapple and tangerine. Floral and resinous, this brew has a long, complex finish.

Wicked Haze (9.5% ABV), The fourth in Shiner’s IPA line is a punchy, tropical double hazy IPA with notes of pineapple, candied citrus and light pine. Brewed with cactus water and cytogenetically enhanced Idaho 7 hops, this bold brew brings a light, crisp body, juxtaposed by a bold bouquet of hops with a slight resinous finish.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery: The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 112 years ago.