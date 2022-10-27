Seven Seniors On Lady Longhorns Basketball Team, Ready For A State Championship

Facebook

Cedar Hill Girls Basketball Leads District In Experience

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) It’s not uncommon for a District 6A-11 Girls Basketball Program to be ranked in the Top 10 in the State Class 6A, yet third in the ultra-competitive district.

The Cedar Hill High School Girls Basketball Team is once again part of 6A-11, which includes two-time defending 6A State Champion DeSoto and perennial power, Duncanville.

But the Lady Longhorns return four starters – including NCAA Division I signees Jadyn Atchison (Colorado) and Kelis Grant (Sam Houston State) – from last year’s team that reached the Regional Quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive season and ninth time in 10 years.

“We always contend for the district,” Cedar Hill head girls basketball coach Nicole Collins said. “We have seven seniors on the team and a high level of experience. They’re stepping up, leading and holding their teammates and themselves accountable. We’ve won district before, but we want to win State.”

Collins, a former Baylor University point guard, enters her ninth season leading the program. She has 255 career wins, a Regional Final appearance (2020) and seven Regional Quarterfinal appearances.

Collins said this year’s team compares well to the 2020 team that include Division I players Anzhane Hutton (Central Florida), Portia Adams (Lamar) and Atchison, who was a freshman that year. That group lost to eventual 6A State Champion, Duncanville, by two points, one game short of the State Semifinals.

“We may be even deeper than that team,” Collins said. “Each of our 13 players can contribute.”

Last season’s team defeated Duncanville for the first time in 12 years, during the regular season.

“We know we can beat them,” Collins said. “Cedar Hill’s strength is always going to be defense, along with athleticism, depth and talent. We’re known for our grit and hustle.”

Collins has once again assembled a challenging schedule that includes competing in the Baytown, Allen and Mansfield Tournaments, along with a November 29 matchup against South Grand Prairie.

They’ll open the season on November 4 vs. Austin High at the South Oak Cliff Tipoff. Austin went 29-4 last season and lost to Cibolo Steele in the Regional Semifinals.

“We don’t walk away from the fire – just go straight into it,” Collins said. “We have to play the best to be the best.”

2022-2023 Cedar Hill Girls Basketball Schedule