Secretary Scott Encourages Eligible Texans to Vote Early

Early Voting Begins February 14

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today urged all eligible Texas voters to prepare to vote in the March 1 Primary Election by visiting www.votetexas.gov (available in Spanish) to learn how they can cast a ballot during the Early Voting period or on Election Day. The Early Voting period for the March 1 Primary Election begins Monday, February 14th and ends Friday, February 25th. The deadline for an Application for Ballot by Mail to be received by your county’s Early Voting Clerk is Friday, February 18th.

“As the first U.S. state to offer in-person Early Voting in 1988, Texas has a long and proud tradition of allowing voters to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day,” Secretary Scott said. “Starting February 14, registered Texas voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot at any location in their county of residence, and I urge everyone who can to take advantage of the convenience of the early voting period to avoid crowds on Election Day. It’s also easy to remember – you can get out and vote early starting on Valentine’s Day!”

Make a Plan to Cast a Ballot for the March 1 Primary Election

Registered and eligible voters may vote at ANY Early Voting location located in their county of residence. Early voting locations will be populated in the Texas Secretary of State’s “My Voter Portal” two days prior to the first day of early voting. Here, voters can enter their Name, County, Date of Birth and ZIP code to look up their registration information and find the nearest polling location.

For more information on specific hours and locations during the Early Voting period, voters can contact the Early Voting Clerk in their county of residence.

Learn more about voting in person, what’s allowed in the polling place, voting by mail and Early Voting in Texas at www.votetexas.gov.