Secretary Scott Encourages Eligible Texans to Register to Vote by October 11

Register To Vote For November 8th Election

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today encouraged all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by October 11th to participate in the upcoming November 8 General Election. Texas law requires eligible voters to be registered 30 days before Election Day, and since the 30th day before November 8th, 2022 falls on the Sunday before Columbus Day, eligible Texas voters effectively have two extra days to register this year (Texas Election Code Sec. 13.143(e)). Secretary Scott urged Texas voters to visit the state’s official voting web site – VoteTexas.gov – for accurate and comprehensive information on voting in Texas.

“Even though we’re still two months away from the voter registration deadline, it’s never too early to make sure you’re registered, update your registration information if you need to, and prepare yourself to vote in the upcoming election,” Secretary Scott said.

“If you’re renewing your Texas Driver License or personal ID card online, please take the extra second to check the box to register to vote if you’re eligible to do so. If you’re registering to vote for the first time, make sure your signed voter registration application is postmarked to your county voter registrar by October 11th. If you simply need to update your voter registration information – such as your name, address or ID numbers – you can do so online through our portal available at Texas.gov.“

“Don’t let the deadline sneak up on you – get registered and start preparing for the upcoming election today by visiting VoteTexas.gov!”

You are eligible to register to vote in Texas if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

If you are a first-time Texas voter, make sure to complete your voter registration application and make sure it is postmarked to your county’s voter registrar by Tuesday, October 11th. To obtain and complete your application, you have several different options:

If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or Texas Personal ID Card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.

You can also register to vote while obtaining your Texas Driver License or Texas Personal ID card in person from DPS.

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through the Texas Secretary of State’s portal on Texas.gov.

You can also use the same portal to update your voter registration file with your Texas Driver License number, Personal ID card number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number to ensure the information is on file with your county voter registrar.

For more information on registering to vote and voting in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov or www.votetexas.gov/es for voting information in Spanish.

