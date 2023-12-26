Santa Claus visits babies in Methodist Dallas NICU

Facebook

Preemies cuddle up in stockings handmade by nursing staff

DALLAS — The tiniest patients at Methodist Dallas Medical Center were paid a visit Friday morning by the NICU’s patron saint: jolly old St. NICK.

Nurses from the Level III neonatal intensive care unit created cozy stockings for the babies to slip into while posing for a holiday photo with Santa Claus.

Nearly every holiday, the nursing staff thinks up ways to make each season special for the families in the NICU, where babies born prematurely or in need of specialized care are treated for weeks, sometimes months. Currently, there are 20 babies in Methodist Dallas’ NICU, including three sets of multiples.

“I don’t think any parent would wish to spend the holidays in the NICU, but if you have to, the stockings, how everyone cares for the babies and Santa coming makes it special,” said Jacobi Davis of Red Oak, mother of twins Grayson and Quinn. “The holidays are about spending it with your family and I’m happy we got to do that today.”

Since most of these babies won’t be home for Christmas, the nurse team is also working on other special surprises to keep up the joyful spirit.

Watch thee pages for the cutest babies in the ugliest Christmas sweaters, made just for them.