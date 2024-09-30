Ronald Wilcots Promoted to Duncanville Assistant Chief of Police

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Ronald Wilcots has been appointed the Assistant Chief of Police in Duncanville. Officer Wilcots has been with the Duncanville Police Department for 25 years. He has served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Bailiff, School Resource Officer, Training and Personnel Background Investigator, SWAT member, and Texas Crime Stoppers liaison. His past supervisory roles include Senior SRO, Patrol Supervisor, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, and Interim Assistant Chief.

Chief of Police Matthew Stogner said, “Assistant Chief Wilcots has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, and a deep commitment to our community. I am confident that Assistant Chief Wilcots’ expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue our mission to enhance public safety and build trust with those we serve. I look forward to working alongside him in this new capacity.”

Assistant Police Chief Ronald Wilcots

In his new role as Assistant Police Chief, Ronald Wilcots will command the police department’s Support function. He will oversee Criminal Investigations, Crime Prevention, Training and Personnel, and Administrative Divisions.

“I’m honored, thrilled, and grateful for the chance to serve as an Assistant Chief of Police in the wonderful city of Duncanville. I value providing excellent customer service to its residents and promoting strong community relationships with all stakeholders. I believe strongly in approaching everyone and their issues with kindness, respect, and consideration. I want every resident and visitor of the community to feel good about their contact with the Duncanville Police Department,” Assistant Chief of Police Ronald Wilcots said.

The City of Duncanville and Duncanville Police Department recently announced they will hold an official installation ceremony for new Police Chief Matthew Stogner at the D. L. Hopkins Senior Center, 206 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville. The installation is Friday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. Members of the community are invited to attend the installation ceremony and the reception following the installation.