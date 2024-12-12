RIDE DART’S HOLIDAY BUSES AND TRAINS TO YOUR HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS

Facebook

The holiday season is in full swing here in North Texas, and there is still time to see DART’s holiday trains and buses, bringing cheer and joy to our community. This year, DART’s holiday theme is, “Explore a DARTable Wonderland,” with visuals that include a customized snow globe representing each of DART’s 13 member cities.

With so many holiday events over the next few weeks, we want to make DART your ride all season long. To see a listing of holiday events across the DART service area and the individual snow globes designed for each city, visit www.dart.org/holidays

“The DART Holiday trains and buses have become a holiday favorite in our region,” said Jeamy Molina EVP and Chief Communications Officer for DART. “We are excited to have these vehicles transporting our passengers during this festive season and especially look forward to seeing these vehicles at holiday events across our member cities.”

DART Holiday Buses

DART is proud to have three DART holiday buses that will travel on various bus routes throughout the DART service area through the end of 2024. Transit fans can catch a glimpse of the holiday bus at the Rowlett Holiday Parade on December 14th, or they can find the buses on the system utilizing the Go Pass App.

DART Holiday Trains

Two DART holiday trains will travel throughout DART’s 700-mile service area throughout the month of December. Each car is meticulously wrapped and beautifully illuminated with hundreds of twinkling holiday lights to create holiday cheer for our riders and everyone who sees them on the system. The holiday trains will make regularly scheduled stops at each station along their route each evening.