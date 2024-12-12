RIDE DART’S HOLIDAY BUSES AND TRAINS TO YOUR HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
DART wonderland graphic

The holiday season is in full swing here in North Texas, and there is still time to see DART’s holiday trains and buses, bringing cheer and joy to our community. This year, DART’s holiday theme is, “Explore a DARTable Wonderland,” with visuals that include a customized snow globe representing each of DART’s 13 member cities.

With so many holiday events over the next few weeks, we want to make DART your ride all season long. To see a listing of holiday events across the DART service area and the individual snow globes designed for each city, visit www.dart.org/holidays

“The DART Holiday trains and buses have become a holiday favorite in our region,” said Jeamy Molina EVP and Chief Communications Officer for DART. “We are excited to have these vehicles transporting our passengers during this festive season and especially look forward to seeing these vehicles at holiday events across our member cities.”

 

DART Holiday Buses

DART is proud to have three DART holiday buses that will travel on various bus routes throughout the DART service area through the end of 2024. Transit fans can catch a glimpse of the holiday bus at the Rowlett Holiday Parade on December 14th, or they can find the buses on the system utilizing the Go Pass App.

 

DART Holiday Trains

Two DART holiday trains will travel throughout DART’s 700-mile service area throughout the month of December. Each car is meticulously wrapped and beautifully illuminated with hundreds of twinkling holiday lights to create holiday cheer for our riders and everyone who sees them on the system. The holiday trains will make regularly scheduled stops at each station along their route each evening.

Previous articlePeter Pan Flies Back to Dallas on Christmas Day Dec. 25
Next articleMidlothian City Council holds first council meeting in new City Hall Tuesday night
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.