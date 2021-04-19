Red Oak Police Statement On Fatal Crash This Saturday

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Major Accident in Red Oak, One Fatality

On Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at around 4:27 PM, dispatchers at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a major accident involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Lowrance at Pierce Road. Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to investigate. At 4:28 PM, Red Oak Police personnel arrived on scene and started an investigation into the collision.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Unit #1 was traveling north on Lowrance at a high rate of speed and was driving left of center when it lost control and collided with Unit #2 which was southbound on Lowrance.

The driver of Unit #1 sustained life-ending injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dan Cox at approximately 5:05 PM. The driver of Unit #1 was identified as Lopez Jr., Andrew (19 years old) of Red Oak, Texas. The driver and passengers of Unit #2 were transported by ambulance for their medical needs.

The accident remains under investigation.

Media Point of Contact: Lt. Marc Schroeder / 469-218-7708

Date: 4/19/2021 Case#: 21RP019564

Authorized by: Chief Garland Wolf

