Red Oak ISD Implements Clear Bag Policy For District Games & Events

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Clear Bag Policy In Effect

(RED OAK, TX) — To further enhance the safety of our students, staff, and guests, Red Oak ISD is implementing a Clear Bag Policy for all extra-curricular events including games, performances, concerts, and after-school events.

“Starting this fall, at all campus and district events, Red Oak ISD will enforce a clear bag expectation similar to most professional, collegiate, and performance venues,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bags cannot exceed 12x12x6 in size. Guests may also place personal items in a clear gallon storage bag. A small clutch bag (wallet, wristlet, pencil case, etc.) may be inside the clear tote bag.”

Guests will not be allowed to enter facilities with large bags, backpacks, purses, diaper bags, duffle bags, etc. Camera bags for authorized media will be searched at the gate, as will any bags identified as medically required.

“While providing a comprehensive education remains the district goal, ensuring safety is always the top priority. We must provide a safe environment for learning to take place, and that includes performances on the field, in the gym, or on the stage,” added Superintendent Sanford. “We will have signs at all venues and send reminders to our guests and those attending from other schools. Leave your items in the car and come safely enjoy the game or performance.”