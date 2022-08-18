Red Oak ISD Approves November Middle School Bond Election

Facebook

The Red Oak ISD Board unanimously approved calling for a November 8 Bond Election for a single item – a new, second middle school with a 1,200 student capacity for $94,000,000. The District finalized the purchase of the land right after the previous bond was called this past January.

After the May Bond Election, community feedback was received indicating the District should consider reducing the number of projects and focus solely on a new second middle school with a higher student capacity.

This is the next step after the August 3 Public Hearing when the Board approved the Initiation of Design Phase for a new middle school. Following a two-hour discussion, the Board motioned and approved the design phase to begin. The Design Phase includes multiple individuals and teams working behind the scenes along with the District including architects, engineers – civil, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural, and consultants on roofing, kitchen, landscaping, acoustical, safety, and others.

The goal is to save both money and time by having much of the initial design work completed before the bond. Should the bond pass, the district can more quickly begin the bidding and procurement process to lock in prices, and with the design phase completed, construction can begin earlier with the goal of opening by August 2025. (It typically takes 24-28 months to complete a project of this size.)

Pre-Design Committee

Since August 3, the Superintendent has designated a Pre-Design Committee including all cabinet members, two middle school administrators, a middle teacher, and a curriculum coordinator to work with Corgan on big picture ideas for visual preference/design and programming with input from a cross-section of district personnel.

The goal is to have a public review in October before early voting for the community to see renderings.

“We heard on social media, post-bond surveys, and meetings, that we needed to focus on our greatest need – a second middle school – and voters would like to see what they are voting for, so we are going to have renderings and schematics for the public to see before the November 8 election,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford.

General Bond Information – November 8, 2022