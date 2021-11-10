Radiance! at the Races Drive Through Light Show Comes To Ennis TX Motorplex

46 shares Facebook

Beginning Nov. 18, Texas’ #1 Drive-Through Light Show Dazzles in Ennis

ENNIS, TEXAS (Nov. 3, 2021) – On your marks… get set… GLOW! Building on last year’s unprecedented success, Texas’ #1 drive-through light show, Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular is expanding to Ennis’ Texas Motorplex!

Beginning November 18 through January 1, guests will have the chance to drive along a dragster track arched with animated tunnels, racing-themed holiday scenes and dancing lights galore. Boasting 2 miles of 2 million dazzling twinkle lights, this popular holiday spectacular is sure to fill every member of your family with the spirit of the season.

Food, beverages and special items, including hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, unique holiday treats, toys and more, will be available for purchase from the comfort of your car.

“We are so excited to expand Radiance! even further across North Texas with Radiance! at the Races,” said Warren Lyng, vice president of Peerless Production Group, the show’s creators. “We were so successful in our other locations last year because of our wonderful guests, and it’s a pleasure to be able to offer families and friends in and around Ennis the chance to come together and marvel at more than two million sparkling lights animated to uplifting, iconic holiday tunes.”

VIP options provide your family with shorter wait access, hot chocolate for the family and treats for the kids.

Additional ticketing and event details can be found at RadianceChristmas.com.

In addition to its location in Ennis, Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular is enhancing its holiday wonders in Frisco, Decatur and Weatherford by adding more scenes, dazzling animated lights and enhanced VIP experiences. Radiance! featuring Frozen in Frisco will offer the DFW metroplex a magnificent winter carnival experience, featuring ice skating, real snow, two-story ice tubing hills, a 108-foot Christmas carousel and so much more.

LOCATION INFORMATION

Radiance! at the Races

500 US-287 Ennis, Texas 75119

Radiance! Featuring Frozen in Frisco

Riders Field

7300 Roughriders Trail Frisco, Texas 75034

Radiance! at the Ranch

Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds

2251 Mineral Wells Highway Weatherford, Texas 76088

Radiance! Decatur

Reunion Grounds

Joe Wheeler Park

3101 FM 51 Decatur, Texas 76234

Cars, SUVs, standard-size minivans (eight passengers or less) and trucks are allowed, but limousines, buses, vans with a seating capacity over eight passengers, RVs and any vehicle with a trailer are not allowed.