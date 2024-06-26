Portillos’s Plans To Open “Restaurant of the Future” designs In Grapevine

Facebook

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 26, 2024 – Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food, today announced plans to open three new locations in the state of Texas by the end of year – two in the Houston-area and one in the Dallas-area.

One of these new restaurants will open in Stafford, marking Portillo’s third restaurant in the Houston area. The news comes on the heels of the Company’s previously announced plans to open locations in Richmond and Willowbrook. The new restaurant will be located between US-59 Frontage Road and Nexus Ave in The Grid, a reinvention of a landmark Texas Instruments campus. One of the first “Restaurant of the Future” builds and designed with a Southwest diner theme, the 6,200 square-foot restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor dining spaces with seating for more than 160 diners, as well as a double drive-thru lane, Portillo’s Pick Up shelves and Grab and Go area to accommodate off-premise guests.

Portillo’s will open another Houston-area restaurant in the town of Katy. Located in Katy Grand on Grand Circle Blvd, the 7,700 square-foot restaurant will feature a retro automotive garage theme and seating for 170 guests inside as well as an additional 50 guests in a seasonal outdoor patio. It will also feature the brand’s signature double drive-thru lanes, Portillo’s Pick Up shelves and Grab and Go area.

Portillo’s will also open a new restaurant in Grapevine, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, between Highway 114 and South Main Street. One of the brand’s first “Restaurant of the Future” designs, the 6,200-square-foot building will sport a rustic Southwest garage theme. The smaller-footprint efficient build will offer seating for about 125 guests inside and seats for nearly 40 guests on a seasonal outdoor patio, as well as a Portillo’s Pick Up shelves, Grab and Go area, and double drive-thru lane to accommodate off-premise guests.

“With the opening of these three new restaurants in the Lone Star State, Texas will become our largest market outside our home state of Illinois,” says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “Since arriving in Texas, we have been greeted with open arms and empty stomachs, so we are thrilled to be able to continue expanding our footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth and officially bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to the Houston area later this year.”

When the new restaurants open for business later this year, guests can expect to enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items like Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.

Portillo’s is now hiring managers and shift leaders for both restaurant locations; hiring for other Team Members will begin soon. The chain offers competitive pay, flexible schedules, growth opportunities, free shift meals, the opportunity to get paid daily and more. Visit portillos.com/careers for more information.

Fans are invited to sign up to receive restaurant updates, be the first to know about what’s happening, and learn more about our opening by visiting Portillos.com/TXExpansion and selecting either Stafford, Katy or Grapevine as their preferred location. Loyal fans will also receive updates on Portillo’s developments and events surrounding the new restaurants.

For more information on this restaurant and others, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S HOT DOGS

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 85 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.