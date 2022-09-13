Poignant 911 Evening of Remembrance at Hilton Garden Inn

Facebook

Duncanville community members packed the Hilton Garden Inn’s ballroom last Thursday for a poignant program, 911: An Evening of Remembrance, hosted by the Chamber and AV Pro, Inc. Retired Arlington firefighter Steve Pruitt, who has played his Bagpipes for Duncanville’s 911 event since it first began, took on double duty this year, with an inspirational performance as the featured speaker.

Other speakers who shared their personal remembrances of 911 included Duncanville Police Chief Mark LiVigni, Duncanville Fire Department Chief Sam Rohde, Retired Fire Chief Terry Webb, Chaplain Dave George, and Duncanville Chamber Chair Dr. Ginger Hertenstein Conley, who also led the opening prayer.

The guests shown at A V Pro’s table are: Judy Smithey, Jennifer Pennebaker, Amy Jackson, Tom Fowlston, Esther Stoker, and Polly Rains. A V Pro owners Fowlston and Jackson were event sponsors once again. Duncanville Chamber President and CEO Steve Martin presented a special award to Tom Fowlston for his ongoing support and involvement in the annual 911 Remembrance.

Weaver Table Guests

Duncanville Chamber members and perennial community volunteers Ken and Pat Weaver filled not just one but three tables with their friends and neighbors. Shown at Weaver Table #1 are Pat and Ken Weaver with Bobby and Gerald Hill.

Pictured at Weaver Table #2 are Gale Sliger, Linda Higgins, and Wayne and Whitney Knight.

Duncanville City Councilman Greg Contreras and Karen Contreras are shown visiting with Duncanville Fire Department Chaplain Dave George.

Duncanville Independent School District

Duncanville ISD sponsored two tables, and some of the guests are shown here with DISD Board President Janice Savage-Martin.

Duncanville Police Department Honor Guard posted the colors while a perfectly-coordinated video of scenes and tributes from 911 was shown on the big screen by A V Pro.

Martin said, “I love and appreciate all of the people that were a part of the program. I also love my community family and friends that were in attendance and shared such a moving and emotional evening. Everyone showed their love and appreciation to all who lost their lives that fateful morning. I hope and pray that ‘We Never Forget.’”

Guests at the Frost Bank table included former Mayor David Green with Regina and Ken Frazier and Julie Hargrove.

(Photos from the event were taken by Jo Ann Holt of Focus Daily News and by Christina Williamson from Duncanville ISD)