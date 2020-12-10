Park Place Partners With SPCA of Texas With $10K Donation

IRVING, Texas (December 10, 2020) – Pets provide joy and companionship and each year the SPCA of Texas helps connect families with pets that need adopting. Serving Dallas, Collin and Ellis Counties, the SPCA of Texas relies on support from individuals and local companies like Park Place Dealerships, which recently made a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit organization.

“For many of us, our pets are members of our family,” said Anam Ali Hashambhai, marketing director for Park Place Dealerships. “By supporting the SPCA of Texas we are helping improve the quality of life for animals throughout our communities. The SPCA of Texas rescues, heals and finds homes for tens of thousands of pets each year. They respond to more than 3,000 animal abuse or neglect calls every year. We are honored to partner with them in this noble mission.”

The SPCA of Texas is the leading animal welfare agency in North Texas with three shelters and three spay/neuter clinics located in Dallas, Collin and Ellis Counties. The agency serves all demographics of the metro DFW area. More information, including shelter locations and hours of operation, can be found at spca.org.

The Park Place Cares program supports more than 250 organizations around the Dallas-Fort Worth area throughout the year. Park Place’s members are also given the opportunity to volunteer their time and resources in their local communities. Teams from each of the Park Place Dealerships are currently involved in a build for a Habitat for Humanity home in Dallas. The build began October 7 and will be completed early next year. Park Place members will contribute approximately 1,000 hours on the construction of the home.

Park Place Dealerships was founded in 1987. For the past 33 years, the company has been engaged in the community through its support of the arts, medical research, children’s advocacy and education. Park Place employs more than 1,400 members and operates eight full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover. Park Place BodyWerks Collision Centers in Fort Worth and Dallas, and the Park Place Auto Auction, round out the company’s offerings. For more info, visit parkplace.com.

