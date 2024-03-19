Overnight Closure of Dallas North Tollway Planned for March 23

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) have agreed to an overnight closure of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) between Belt Line and Keller Springs roads from 10 p.m. Saturday, March 23, to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 24, to advance construction of the DART Silver Line Regional Rail Project.

The closure will have southbound DNT drivers take the Keller Springs Road exit ramp, remain on the frontage road, and reenter the DNT at Belt Line Road. Northbound DNT drivers will exit at Belt Line Road, continue onto the frontage road, and reenter the DNT at Keller Springs Road.

“Our primary focus is safety first, so while we understand this will cause an inconvenience for drivers at night, we want to ensure drivers and our crews remain out of harm’s way during normal daytime DNT traffic,” said Dee Leggett, DART chief development officer. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we make progress on the Silver Line and adjacent hike and bike trail in the area.

DART and NTTA agreed on the overnight closure to ensure the safety of the traveling public and construction workers while limiting the impact of construction on DNT traffic. Crews from Archer Western Herzog, DART’s design-build contractor, will set beams for a rail bridge that will take the Silver Line over the DNT and a future pedestrian bridge that connects Dallas and Addison as part of a regional hike and bike trail.

Additional closures will occur later in the spring to early summer as DART will need to set both bridges and NTTA has additional work to complete on the DNT. In between the planned closures, drivers can expect some DNT lane closures at night as crews prepare for the setting of the bridges. Northbound and southbound frontage roads will always remain open.

The DART Silver Line is a 26-mile commuter rail that traverses seven North Texas cities (Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, Plano) between DFW Airport and Shiloh Road in Plano. The regional rail alignment crosses three counties (Collin, Dallas, Tarrant) and will provide service to improve mobility and accessibility across the northern portion of the DART service area. DART Silver Line revenue service is scheduled to begin in late 2025 to mid-2026.

To learn more about the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, please visit DART.org/SilverLine.