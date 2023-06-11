Notice of Public Hearing on Projects to Be Undertaken By Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing is to be held by the
Board of Directors of the Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation
during a meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 22, 2023 at the Cedar Hill
Government Center, 4 th Floor Administration Conference Room, 285 Uptown
Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas on the Corporation funding and undertaking the
following 2023-2024 projects to wit: (1) Trail Design Services (2) Nature &
Open Space Coordinator (3) HVAC Replacement at Alan E. Sims
Recreation Center (4) Roof Replacement at Alan E. Sims Recreation Center
(5) Playground Replacement for Valley Ridge Park (6) Indoor Track
Removal and Replacement at Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (7) Fitness
Equipment Replacement at Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (8) Meeting
Room Updates at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (9) Ride on Blower
(10) Gymnasium/Barnyard Glass Window Replacement at Alan E. Sims
Recreation Center (11) Part Time Therapeutic Specialist (12) Field Rake
(13) Vehicle Purchase.
For more information contact Greg Porter, City Manager, City of Cedar Hill,
972-291-5100 ext 1016.