Notice of Public Hearing on Projects to Be Undertaken By Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing is to be held by the

Board of Directors of the Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation

during a meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 22, 2023 at the Cedar Hill

Government Center, 4 th Floor Administration Conference Room, 285 Uptown

Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas on the Corporation funding and undertaking the

following 2023-2024 projects to wit: (1) Trail Design Services (2) Nature &

Open Space Coordinator (3) HVAC Replacement at Alan E. Sims

Recreation Center (4) Roof Replacement at Alan E. Sims Recreation Center

(5) Playground Replacement for Valley Ridge Park (6) Indoor Track

Removal and Replacement at Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (7) Fitness

Equipment Replacement at Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (8) Meeting

Room Updates at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center (9) Ride on Blower

(10) Gymnasium/Barnyard Glass Window Replacement at Alan E. Sims

Recreation Center (11) Part Time Therapeutic Specialist (12) Field Rake

(13) Vehicle Purchase.

For more information contact Greg Porter, City Manager, City of Cedar Hill,

972-291-5100 ext 1016.