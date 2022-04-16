NOTICE OF DUNCANVILLE CITY OFFICERS ELECTION

NOTICE OF CITY OFFICERS ELECTION
Duncanville, Texas
Notice is hereby given that a City Officers Election will be held on the 7th day of May,
2022, in the above named City for the purpose of electing the following officers for said
City:
To elect one Mayor for a two-year term, one Councilmember from District 2 for a two-year
term, and one Councilmember from District 4 for a two-year term.
The candidate for each such office receiving a majority of all votes cast for all candidates
for such office shall be elected to serve such term or until his or her successor is duly
elected and qualified.
In the event any candidate for any one of said offices fails to receive a majority of all
votes cast for all candidate for such office, a run-off election shall be called.
The polling places for said election shall be:
• Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd,
• Byrd Middle School, 1040 W. Wheatland Road,
• Reed Middle School, 530 E. Freeman Street, and
• Fairmeadows Elementary School, 101 E. Fairmeadows Drive, Duncanville,
Texas.
For a list of all polling locations visit: https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/electionday-information/
The polls shall be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
PHOTO ID LAW:
WWW.DALLASCOUNTYVOTES.ORG/ELECTION-DAY-VOTING/WHAT-DO-I-NEED-IN-ORDER-TO-VOTE/
Texas voters must show photo identification or an exemption to providing Photo
ID, when voting in person. Photo identification requirements, including exemptions, are
found at www.VoteTexas.gov or www.DallasCountyVotes.org. Information on how to
obtain an Election Identification Certificate can be found at
www.DPS.Texas.gov/DriverLicense/electionID.htm.
VOTER REGISTRATION INFORMATION:
WWW.DALLASCOUNTYVOTES.ORG/VOTER-INFORMATION/VOTER-REGISTRATION-DEPARTMENT/
In order to be qualified to vote in the May 7, 2022 Joint Election you must be registered
to vote and have completed any voter updates to your current address. Applications are
available at Duncanville City Hall and at the Duncanville Library. They can also be mailed
out from Dallas County Elections by calling 469.627.8683 or printed from
www.DallasCountyVotes.org. All applications and address changes must be mailed to
Dallas County Elections, 1520 Round Table Dr., Dallas TX 75247 and must be
postmarked by April 7, 2022.
Qualified voters shall vote for a Councilmember candidate seeking election within that
voter’s single member district. None but legally qualified voters of the City shall be entitled
to vote at said election.
Said election shall be held as a Joint Election administered by the Dallas County Elections
Administrator in accordance with the provisions of the Texas Elections Code and a Joint
Election Agreement to which the City of Duncanville is a party.
EARLY VOTING IN PERSON: Any qualified voter for the May 7, 2022 Joint Election for
Cities and School Districts may vote in person at any of the early voting locations on the
dates and times indicated. Any qualified voter for the Joint Election may vote early by
personal appearance at any of the branch locations as listed
https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/early-voting-information/.
EARLY VOTING DATES AND TIMES FOR THE JOINT ELECTION
(Fechas y Horarios de Votación Adelantada para la Elección Conjunta)
FOR CITIES AND SCHOOLS TO BE HELD ON MAY 7, 2022
(para Las Ciudades y Escuelas que se llevará a cabo el 7 de mayo del 2022)
DATES AND TIMES OF EARLY VOTING
(Fechas y Horarios para Votación Adelantada)
April 25 – April 29
(25 de abril – 29 de abril)
Monday through Friday
(Lunes a Viernes)
8 AM TO 5 PM
April 30
(30 de abril)
Saturday
(sábado)
7 AM TO 7 PM
May 1
(1 de mayo)
Sunday
(domingo)
12 PM TO 6 PM
May 2 – May 3
(2 de mayo- 3 de mayo)
Monday and Tuesday
(lunes y martes)
7 AM TO 7 PM
LOCATION (Ubicación) ADDRESS (Dirección) City (Ciudad)
Zip Code
(Código
postal)
1 DUNCANVILLE LIBRARY 201 JAMES COLLINS DUNCANVILLE 75116
For a list of all polling locations visit: https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/earlyvoting-information/
BALLOT BY MAIL INFORMATION:
WWW.DALLASCOUNTYVOTES.ORG/ABSENTEE-VOTING
To request a Ballot by Mail, eligible voters can call:
1) 469.627.8683
2) Or send an “informal application” by mail to:
Michael Scarpello, Early Voting Clerk,
Dallas County Elections Department,
1520 Round Table Dr.
Dallas TX 75247.
3) Or FAX: 214.819.6301
4) Or email to: EVAPPLICATIONS@DALLASCOUNTY.ORG
NO LATER than Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Ballot by Mail applications must be mailed to your residence or the mailing address
on your voter registration certificate, unless you are: 1) Age 65 or older; 2)
Disabled; 3) Incarcerated; or, 4) You will be absent from the County. Please review
the application instructions for more information. It must also have the dates to
begin and end receiving mail at an alternate out-of-county address.
1) NEW LAW: 2015 Legislative Session HB 1927 provides that a voter may
deliver their carrier envelope containing their marked ballot in person on
Election Day, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm to the early voting clerk at Dallas
County Elections Department; 1520 Round Table Dr., Dallas, TX 75247,
469.627.8683.
EMERGENCY BALLOT INFORMATION
Voters with the onset of an illness on or after April 25, 2022, may obtain an Emergency
Early Ballot application from the website. Visit
WWW.DALLASCOUNTYVOTES.ORG/ABSENTEE-VOTING for details.
Dated this 13th day of April, 2022.
____________________________
BARRY L. GORDON, MAYOR