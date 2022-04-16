NOTICE OF DUNCANVILLE CITY OFFICERS ELECTION

Facebook

NOTICE OF CITY OFFICERS ELECTION

Duncanville, Texas

Notice is hereby given that a City Officers Election will be held on the 7th day of May,

2022, in the above named City for the purpose of electing the following officers for said

City:

To elect one Mayor for a two-year term, one Councilmember from District 2 for a two-year

term, and one Councilmember from District 4 for a two-year term.

The candidate for each such office receiving a majority of all votes cast for all candidates

for such office shall be elected to serve such term or until his or her successor is duly

elected and qualified.

In the event any candidate for any one of said offices fails to receive a majority of all

votes cast for all candidate for such office, a run-off election shall be called.

The polling places for said election shall be:

• Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd,

• Byrd Middle School, 1040 W. Wheatland Road,

• Reed Middle School, 530 E. Freeman Street, and

• Fairmeadows Elementary School, 101 E. Fairmeadows Drive, Duncanville,

Texas.

For a list of all polling locations visit: https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/electionday-information/

The polls shall be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

PHOTO ID LAW:

WWW.DALLASCOUNTYVOTES.ORG/ELECTION-DAY-VOTING/WHAT-DO-I-NEED-IN-ORDER-TO-VOTE/

Texas voters must show photo identification or an exemption to providing Photo

ID, when voting in person. Photo identification requirements, including exemptions, are

found at www.VoteTexas.gov or www.DallasCountyVotes.org. Information on how to

obtain an Election Identification Certificate can be found at

www.DPS.Texas.gov/DriverLicense/electionID.htm.

VOTER REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

WWW.DALLASCOUNTYVOTES.ORG/VOTER-INFORMATION/VOTER-REGISTRATION-DEPARTMENT/

In order to be qualified to vote in the May 7, 2022 Joint Election you must be registered

to vote and have completed any voter updates to your current address. Applications are

available at Duncanville City Hall and at the Duncanville Library. They can also be mailed

out from Dallas County Elections by calling 469.627.8683 or printed from

www.DallasCountyVotes.org. All applications and address changes must be mailed to

Dallas County Elections, 1520 Round Table Dr., Dallas TX 75247 and must be

postmarked by April 7, 2022.

Qualified voters shall vote for a Councilmember candidate seeking election within that

voter’s single member district. None but legally qualified voters of the City shall be entitled

to vote at said election.

Said election shall be held as a Joint Election administered by the Dallas County Elections

Administrator in accordance with the provisions of the Texas Elections Code and a Joint

Election Agreement to which the City of Duncanville is a party.

EARLY VOTING IN PERSON: Any qualified voter for the May 7, 2022 Joint Election for

Cities and School Districts may vote in person at any of the early voting locations on the

dates and times indicated. Any qualified voter for the Joint Election may vote early by

personal appearance at any of the branch locations as listed

https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/early-voting-information/.

EARLY VOTING DATES AND TIMES FOR THE JOINT ELECTION

(Fechas y Horarios de Votación Adelantada para la Elección Conjunta)

FOR CITIES AND SCHOOLS TO BE HELD ON MAY 7, 2022

(para Las Ciudades y Escuelas que se llevará a cabo el 7 de mayo del 2022)

DATES AND TIMES OF EARLY VOTING

(Fechas y Horarios para Votación Adelantada)

April 25 – April 29

(25 de abril – 29 de abril)

Monday through Friday

(Lunes a Viernes)

8 AM TO 5 PM

April 30

(30 de abril)

Saturday

(sábado)

7 AM TO 7 PM

May 1

(1 de mayo)

Sunday

(domingo)

12 PM TO 6 PM

May 2 – May 3

(2 de mayo- 3 de mayo)

Monday and Tuesday

(lunes y martes)

7 AM TO 7 PM

LOCATION (Ubicación) ADDRESS (Dirección) City (Ciudad)

Zip Code

(Código

postal)

1 DUNCANVILLE LIBRARY 201 JAMES COLLINS DUNCANVILLE 75116

For a list of all polling locations visit: https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/earlyvoting-information/

BALLOT BY MAIL INFORMATION:

WWW.DALLASCOUNTYVOTES.ORG/ABSENTEE-VOTING

To request a Ballot by Mail, eligible voters can call:

1) 469.627.8683

2) Or send an “informal application” by mail to:

Michael Scarpello, Early Voting Clerk,

Dallas County Elections Department,

1520 Round Table Dr.

Dallas TX 75247.

3) Or FAX: 214.819.6301

4) Or email to: EVAPPLICATIONS@DALLASCOUNTY.ORG

NO LATER than Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Ballot by Mail applications must be mailed to your residence or the mailing address

on your voter registration certificate, unless you are: 1) Age 65 or older; 2)

Disabled; 3) Incarcerated; or, 4) You will be absent from the County. Please review

the application instructions for more information. It must also have the dates to

begin and end receiving mail at an alternate out-of-county address.

1) NEW LAW: 2015 Legislative Session HB 1927 provides that a voter may

deliver their carrier envelope containing their marked ballot in person on

Election Day, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm to the early voting clerk at Dallas

County Elections Department; 1520 Round Table Dr., Dallas, TX 75247,

469.627.8683.

EMERGENCY BALLOT INFORMATION

Voters with the onset of an illness on or after April 25, 2022, may obtain an Emergency

Early Ballot application from the website. Visit

WWW.DALLASCOUNTYVOTES.ORG/ABSENTEE-VOTING for details.

Dated this 13th day of April, 2022.

____________________________

BARRY L. GORDON, MAYOR











