Family Festivals Return to The Kimbell April 24

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Family Festivals / Fiestas de las Familias return to The Kimbell Art Museum starting April 24. During festival days, families and art lovers of all ages enjoy free programming. Performances, art-making activities and gallery explorations all celebrate art and community.

“We are thrilled to resume Family Festivals, which are always a major highlight on our programming calendar. As the Kimbell approaches its 50th anniversary this October, we look forward to showcasing the many different ways that families may explore, create and connect with art in the museum,” says Connie Hatchette Barganier, head of education at the Kimbell.

Amazing Art from Across Africa

Arte increíble alrededor de Africa is featured April 24, from noon to 5 p.m. In conjunction with the special exhibition The Language of Beauty in African Art, the first Family Festival of 2022 will immerse visitors in vibrant cultural traditions and diverse forms of expression from Africa. Featured performers are Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance and Houston-based storyteller Toni Simmons. Other events include art-making activities, gallery explorations, and more at the free admission festival.

The April 24 Family Festival also marks the official reopening of Studio A in the Renzo Piano Pavilion. Studio A, the Kimbell’s sensory-friendly drop-in play space for children (ages 5 and younger) and their adult companions, invites visitors to imagine their own adventure. This “please touch” room encourages families to experience art and community from an early age. Studio A is always free and open during regular museum hours.

Youth education programs and Studio A are supported by the Lowe Foundation Endowment for Kimbell Kids. Family Festivals / Fiestas de las Familias are supported in part by the Texas Commission for the Arts and by the Nuestro Kimbell committee.

The Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum is internationally renowned for both its collections and its architecture. Their collections range in period from antiquity to the 20th century and include European masterpieces by artists such as Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Vigée Le Brun, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso and Matisse; important collections of Egyptian and classical antiquities; and the art of Asia, Africa and the Ancient Americas.

The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms and a 289-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics for music. For more information, visit kimbellart.org.