“Night Must Fall” Thrills Duncanville Community Theatre Audiences

“Night Must Fall,” a classic thriller written by Emlyn Williams, is thrilling audiences at Duncanville Community Theatre Sept. 29-Oct. 8. Equal parts sinister and captivating, the play is set in a sitting room at Forest Corner in Essex in the mid-1930s. “Night Must Fall” delivers a chilling evening of suspense as detectives search for a brutal killer. So many unanswered questions…who is the murderer, who is the next victim, and what is in that hat box?

Director Kevin Paris-Velasquez marks his 12th season with Duncanville Community Theatre. He currently works as the Middle School Theatre Director for Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy.

Night Must Fall Cast Bios

Rebecca Hackney (Mrs. Bramson) studied theatre and performed in several shows as a Tech and Performance major at ACU but this is her first time back on stage in 25 years. Some of her favorite roles are Doris Upson (Auntie Mame), Ethel P. Savage (The Curious Savage), and Magie Cutler (The Man Who Came to Dinner). She stayed connected with theatre over the years as a Costumer and Prop Master and in supporting her husband and children in their performances. Rebecca is a recently retired Special Ed teacher who now, in her free time, enjoys crafting and spending time with her family. She is both honored and excited to have been cast in this show at DCT and wants to thank her husband and children for all of their encouragement to try out.

Kennedy Paris (Olivia Grayne) is a BFA theatre artist who is excited to be on their 5th production here at DCT, and is also excited to continue to be a part of the community in the future. Kennedy is particularly thankful to be able to do the show with their father, Kevin, and their fiancé, Aaron.

Connie Smades (Nurse Libby) is a veteran of Duncanville Community Theatre and has been active here for many years and loves performing as well as tech work. She grew up in Duncanville but in her retirement now lives with her husband of 53 years in Ellis County.

More Cast Bios

Clark Hackney (Hubert Laurie) is no stranger to the regional stage having performed over the last 22 years with theatres in Duncanville, Waxahachie, Ennis, Cleburne, and Cedar Hill as well as productions with the Wichita Children’s Theatre and Wichita Center for the Arts. Some of his favorite roles are Felix Unger (The Odd Couple with DCT), Charley (The Foreigner with WCT and Greater Carnegie Players), and Jinx (Forever Plaid with WCT). Clark is THRILLED to be on stage for the first time alongside his wife whom he thanks for her support and encouragement.

Dawn McCallum (Mrs. Terence) first started acting with Denton Theatre Lab in the early 90’s when she was an English major at UNT. Her favorite roles include Lady Bird Johnson in Tea for Three, M’Lynn in Steel Magnolias, and Sister Mary Leo in Nunsense. When she is not on stage she works as a writer and editor. Dawn is a Duncanville native who graduated from DHS in 1989.

Kathleen McNamara (Dora Parkoe) is so excited to make her debut at DCT! She has been in various shows in the DFW area this year and has loved every bit of it. Thank you to all of the cast and hopes everyone who sees this show enjoys it.

James McKey (Inspector Belsize) has been involved in all aspects of theatre at DCT for several years. He ran sound for the previous production, 100 Years of Broadway, and was last seen on stage in Key For Two.

Chip Morris (Dan) is an actor and educator in the DFW area. He couldn’t be more excited to be performing with DCT for the first time. Biggest thanks for DCT and Kevin Paris for allowing me to be a part of this story.

Crew Members

Wendy Acosta (Production Manager) loves to help out at the theatre whenever possible. She takes on multiple tasks and enjoys being a part of the cast and crew!

Aaron Thomas North (Lighting Operator) – This is Aaron’s debut both in the DCT community, and as a lighting operator. After performing in various shows throughout high school and college, he is excited to return to the theatre, and to do so with his fiancé, Kennedy.

Kyra Barkley (Sound Operator) enjoys all things theatre and aside from working behind the scenes, she regularly performs as a singer and actress. Kyra is currently a senior at The Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy where she can be seen in the upcoming musical Chicago.

Performance Schedule

Performances of “Night Must Fall” are Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-8 at 8 p.m., plus a 3 p.m. (sold out) matinee Oct. 2. Amy Jackson is Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre, and they have brought live theatrical performances to the great southwest area since 1988. DCT became a Texas nonprofit corporation in 1989, and they produce six shows annually. The theatre is located at 106 S. Main Street in Duncanville. For more information or to reserve tickets to a show, please call (972) 780-5707 or email boxoffice@dctheatre.org.

Duncanville Community Theatre’s next production will be “Dancing Lessons” by Mark St. Germain, directed by Heather Winkelman. Adult roles are available for one male and one female, both mid-30s to 40+. Auditions will be Oct. 3-4 at p7 p.m., and performances will be Nov. 10-13 and 17-19. Auditions are held at the Rita K. Annex, 226 W. Daniel in Duncanville. Please call (972) 780-5707 with questions or email boxoffice@dctheatre.org.