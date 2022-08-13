NEW RAMP CLOSURES AT I-20/I-35E INTERCHANGE START AUGUST 16 IN DALLAS

Facebook

DALLAS – As part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project at the Interstate 20 (I-20) interchange at Interstate 35E (I-35E), the following ramp closures are scheduled, weather permitting:

The southbound I-35E direct connector ramp to westbound I-20 will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 17 and nightly through early September. Drivers can detour south to use exit 416 (Wintergreen Dr.), loop around to the northbound I-35E frontage road and exit at 418A for access to I-20 during this time.

The westbound I-20 direct connector ramp to northbound I-35E will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 to 5 a.m. Thursday, August 18 and nightly through 5 a.m. Monday, August 22. Drivers can detour at exit 467B (to southbound I-35E), take exit 416 (Wintergreen Dr.), and loop around for access to northbound I-35E during this time.

The westbound I-20 direct connector ramp to northbound I-35E will then be closed from 12 a.m. Tuesday, August 23 through Sunday, August 28. Follow the same detour as above during this time.

Signed detours will be in place, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area.

This work is part of a $7.2 million bridge deck rehabilitation project at the I-20/I-35E interchange. Future lane and ramp closures will be announced as they are scheduled. The overall project is expected to complete in late 2022, weather permitting.