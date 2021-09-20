New COVID-19 Testing Sites In Ellis County

80 shares Facebook

At the moment the demand for COVID-19 testing in Ellis County is high. Its difficult to get an appointment at CVS, Walgreens or your closes urgent care. Due to demand and a high positivity rate new free testing kiosks have been established in locations across Ellis County.

Free COVID-19 Tests in Ellis County

Ennis, TX Free COVId-19 Testing

Well Health: Drive thru

Ennis Veterans Memorial Park

2301 Ennis Parkway

Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Register at gogettested.com

Italy, TX Free COVID-19 Testing

Italy Community Center

108 Harpold St

Register at curative.com

Red Oak, TX Free COVID-19 Testing

City of Red Oak Live Oak Multi-use Field

101 Live Oak Street Red Oak

Opens 9/22 7AM-7PM

Register: curative.com

Waxahachie, TX Free COVID-19 testing

The Waxahachie Senior Center will now have COVID-19 testing kiosks available Monday – Saturdays. To be tested, you must sign up for an appointment online. The Senior Center is located at 122 Park Hills Drive. For a listing of operating hours and to make an appointment, please click the following link:

https://www.waxahachie.com/news_detail_T6_R265.php

Coming Soon COVID-19 Testing Sites

At tonight’s Midlothian ISD Board meeting, Dr. Heathcote said more testing sites in Midlothian are in the works , she estimated in 3-4 weeks there will be mobile COVID-19 testing stations. One COVID-19 rapid testing site will be at The Mile but it will not be open to the community. However, the MISD multipurpose stadium will have PCR test for community at a future date.