New COVID-19 Testing Sites In Ellis County

At the moment the demand for COVID-19 testing in Ellis County is high. Its difficult to get an appointment at CVS, Walgreens or your closes urgent care. Due to demand and a high positivity rate new free testing kiosks have been established in locations across Ellis County.
Free COVID-19 Tests in Ellis County
Ennis, TX Free COVId-19 Testing
Well Health: Drive thru
Ennis Veterans Memorial Park
2301 Ennis Parkway
Monday/Wednesday/Friday
Register at gogettested.com
Italy, TX Free COVID-19 Testing
Italy Community Center
108 Harpold St
Register at curative.com
Red Oak, TX Free COVID-19 Testing
City of Red Oak Live Oak Multi-use Field
101 Live Oak Street Red Oak
Opens 9/22 7AM-7PM
Register: curative.com
Waxahachie, TX Free COVID-19 testing
The Waxahachie Senior Center will now have COVID-19 testing kiosks available Monday – Saturdays. To be tested, you must sign up for an appointment online. The Senior Center is located at 122 Park Hills Drive. For a listing of operating hours and to make an appointment, please click the following link:
https://www.waxahachie.com/news_detail_T6_R265.php
Coming Soon COVID-19 Testing Sites
At tonight’s Midlothian ISD Board meeting, Dr. Heathcote said more testing sites in Midlothian are in the works , she estimated in 3-4 weeks there will be mobile COVID-19 testing stations. One COVID-19 rapid testing site will be at The Mile but it will not be open to the community. However, the MISD multipurpose stadium will have PCR test for community at a future date.