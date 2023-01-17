National LEGO® Day Mini Camp At Westin Dallas Stonebriar

Facebook

“Lego” to the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa: National LEGO® Day Mini Camp

LEGO® party by Bricks 4 Kidz, pizza and flatbread buffet, and showing of the Lego Movie!

FRISCO, Texas [Jan. 17, 2023] – Do you have a LEGO® lover in the family? Bring the kids to celebrate National LEGO® Day with Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa’s LEGO® Day Mini Camp on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.! The family-friendly event will be ticketed and open to the public, and it will be hosted by Bricks 4 Kidz.

From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the LEGO® party will commence with interactive stations around the resort’s ballroom. Kids will enjoy free play with a 4 foot wide Lay-n-Go mat full of LEGO® bricks, LEGO® model building, and fun group games and crafts to creatively and actively use LEGO® bricks. Each guest will be able to build and take home a mini figure and receive their own official Bricks 4 Kidz t-shirt!

During 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., families will enjoy a full dinner buffet with flatbread pizzas, salads, desserts, and drinks. Adult beverages will be available for purchase at the bar. Additionally, a showing of the “The Lego Movie” will take place on the resort’s 10-foot jumbo screen.

Tickets are $40 per person. Tickets are discounted to $25 per person if attendees are a guest of the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa on Jan. 28 and booked rooms directly through the resort – the perfect opportunity for a fun, local staycation with the whole family!

All children must be accompanied by an adult during the Lego Mini Camp event.

To buy tickets and reserve a spot at the LEGO® Day Mini Camp event, email activities@stonebriarhotels.com.

To make reservations at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa, visit the website.

WHAT LEGO® Day Mini Camp

WHEN Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TICKETS activities@stonebriarhotels.com

$40 per person

$25 per person if a guest of the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa on Jan. 28 and booked directly through the resort website

WHERE The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

1549 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Free self-parking is available.