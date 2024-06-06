National League of Cities stops in Glenn Heights Friday morning as part of 100-city roadshow celebration

Facebook

GLENN HEIGHTS –The National League of Cities (NLC) will be making a stop in Glenn Heights this Friday, June 7 at 8:00 a.m. as part of its 100-city tour around the United States.

Celebrating 100 years of strengthening cities, the NLC Centennial Roadshow is just one of the events being highlighted this year for the celebration.

The NLC representatives will be traveling around the country onboard a wrapped tour bus while touring 100 cities. The roadshow began its Texas stops in May in Southeast Texas.

While in Glenn Heights, NLC representatives will be treated to a guided tour of the City Center facilities, including the Community Center, the Public Safety building, the park construction in progress, and City Hall.

“We are honored to welcome the National League of Cities as they visit Glenn Heights during their 100th anniversary and Member City Roundup tour. This esteemed visit highlights our city’s commitment to growth, community, and excellence,” said Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A. Brown.

The Roadshow began in February kicking off in Lawrence, Kansas, at the University of Kansas, which is the birthplace of the NLC.

Glenn Heights staff will be welcoming the NLC crew Friday morning with refreshments, swag, and a proclamation commemorating the celebration.

Both Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A. Brown and Place 3 Glenn Heights City Council member Travis Bruton were instrumental in securing the NLC stop in Glenn Heights Friday.

Each stop of the roadshow spotlights unique stories and experiences from municipalities across the nation, showcasing the remarkable achievements and contributions of local governments.

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.