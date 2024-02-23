National Hot Breakfast Month with Free Bo’s Chicken Biscuits at Dallas-area Bojangles

Facebook

DALLAS, TX – Bojangles, the expert in made-from-scratch breakfast, today announced plans to celebrate National Hot Breakfast Month in February by offering free breakfast biscuits each of the next three Mondays this month. On Feb. 12, 19 and 26, every customer can claim a free Bo’s Chicken Biscuit at Bojangles locations across Dallas through the Bojangles app. The offer runs through breakfast hours – from store opening until 2 p.m.

Studies have shown that breakfast is the most important part of the day, so guests are invited to kickstart their week with a delicious breakfast biscuit by downloading the Bojangles app, heading to any Dallas-area Bojangles and entering “FREEBISCUITMONDAY” to redeem a free Bo’s Chicken Biscuit – no purchase necessary.

Currently with five locations in the Dallas area, Bojangles plans to open approximately 20 over the next few years. Participating restaurants are located at the following addresses:

760 N Interstate 35 E Road, Lancaster, TX 75146

201 E. Euless Blvd., Euless, TX 76039

3008 FM 544 W, Wylie, TX 75094

2823 Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068

1631 US 380, Frisco, TX 75033

Bojangles offers a dazzling lineup of big and bold breakfast biscuits fit for the Lonestar State. In addition to the Bo’s Chicken Biscuit, breakfast-goers can enjoy combinations of Sausage, Egg and Cheese or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuits, as well as Steak Biscuits. The breakfast biscuits pair well with the restaurant’s popular Bo-Tato Rounds, which are savory potatoes, fried to a golden brown with a hint of onion. For something sweet, icing-drizzled Bo-Berry Biscuits are also a fan-favorite.

The Southern-born chain knows a thing or two about quality breakfast. Bojangles’ menu showcases delectable hand-breaded chicken, 49-step made-from-scratch biscuits, mouthwatering sides affectionately referred to as “fixin’s,” and iconic Legendary Iced Tea®. The distinguishing factor of Bojangles’ offerings is its handcrafted preparation of real food made by real people.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, North Carolina, the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at approximately 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and people along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter