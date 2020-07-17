Mosquito Spraying Scheduled For DeSoto, Duncanville

DCHHS confirms mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in the following areas:

Balch Springs – 75180

DeSoto – 75115

Duncanville – 75116

Garland – 75044

Highland Park – 75205

University Park – 75225

Mosquitoes are so annoying, but they can als be deadly. As the sun sets in the summer evenings, the mosquitoes begin to gather. With positive West Nile samples detected, DCHHS will be conducting ground spraying. But remember you can help by emptying the baby pool when not in use. Plant mosquito repelling plants like Eucalyptus, Rosemary, basil, etc.

In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas.

DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting:

Save

Save

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather. A detailed map of the spray area can be viewed at http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/

“We continue to see West Nile virus activity in our area. As the summer heats up and more people are getting outside, remember the four Ds: Dress, Drain, Dusk/Dawn, and DEET”, said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

DEET All day, Every day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

All Day long: Day, Dusk and Dawn -Limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night.

DCHHS encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase.

Larvicides are products used to kill immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae or pupae. When used consistently, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information visit our website https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/westnile.php

Save

Comments

comments