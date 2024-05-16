2024 DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor to Induct Three New Members

Facebook

DeSoto, TX –– DeSoto ISD is proud of the strong legacy, significant impact and contributions of its alumni and school community. Each year, since 2012, DeSoto ISD has formally recognized those who have provided meritorious service to the district through its annual Hall of Honor award induction ceremony. DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor recognitions are considered in two areas: Alumni Hall of Fame (for DHS graduates) and Distinguished Service Award (for staff and community members).

The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to announce its 2024 Hall of Honor inductees.

Distinguished Service Award:

Scott Galloway, former DHS staff member

Alumni Hall of Fame:

Kathy Maples Jones, DHS Class of 1972

Judge Mike Jones, DHS Class of 2001

About Distinguished Service Award Inductee: Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway’s nearly 20 years of service to the DeSoto ISD school community is the result of his work and expansion of the DeSoto High School Athletic Training program. What began as a meager operation with five students evolved to a nationally recognized educational program building a pipeline of scholars who would go on to pursue athletic training at the college and professional level, a legacy of the foundations developed in Galloway’s programs. As a professional athletic trainer, Galloway set high standards for the treatment and support of the district’s scholar-athletes and its student trainers. As a result of his work, Galloway has published more than 30 medical articles and journals and attained the following honors:

Texas State Athletic Trainers Association

o Regional Director- North Texas 2014

o State Public Relations Chair- 2007-2009

o Vice-Chair Board of Directors 2010-2011

o Chair Board of Directors 2011-2014

o Excellence in Athletic Training for life saving efforts ( Life saver recognition. )

National Trainers Association:

o NATA Service Award 2014

o District Secretary 2013-2017

o Board of Directors- 2021- present

o Compensation Task Force- 2022-Present

o DEIA Task Force 201- Present

o Inter Association Task Force- Sickle Cell Trait and the Athlete–2007

o NATA Media Ambassador-Reboot Camp

While in DeSoto ISD, Galloway was actively service-oriented, creating a community wellness partnership which supported community members’ rehab regimens and needs in the athletic training facilities; organizing canned food drives with his athletic student staff; leading and offering community life-saving courses; leading community health awareness walks; volunteering in annual food donation efforts; and organizing and supporting charitable events like an auction supporting former scholar-athlete Corey Borner and the annual Von Miller Day event.

An active member in his church in DeSoto, Galloway also served as a music worship leader and a college ministry leader.

About Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee Kathy Maples Jones, Class of 1972

Kathy Maples Jones’ nomination was founded on successes from “work she would have done for free,” as she proclaimed in response to the source of her dedication to her work and investment in the DeSoto community following her graduation from the district. Maples Jones achieved remarkable success as the DeSoto Arts Commission liaison from 1998 to 2023, highlighted by her leadership of the critically acclaimed DeSoto Arts Live festival featuring Ruben Studdard from 2016 to 2019 and spearheading the coordination of signature community events that have become cornerstones of DeSoto’s vibrant cultural heritage, including the Holiday of Lights Parade, Hometown Holiday activities, Toad Holler Heritage Festival/Creekfest, July 4th Fireworks shows, and the Juneteenth Celebration.

As the Arts Commission liaison, her monumental contributions included managing the city’s arts grant program distributing over $30,000 annually, collaborating with theater groups, coordinating concert series and movie screenings, facilitating the DeSoto Artists Lab, and overseeing public art installations. Maples Jones played an instrumental role in DeSoto receiving the prestigious 2006 All-America City Award through her work with the Dining and Dialogue Program.

In addition to her extensive service and contribution to the City of DeSoto, Maples Jones served as the dedicated Staff Liaison for the DeSoto Veterans Affairs Committee, coordinating numerous benefits forums, appreciation events, observances, and the city’s inaugural Salute to Veterans Gala.

A 1997 Leadership Southwest Alumna Maples Jones was celebrated with the declaration of February 29, 2024, as “Kathy Jones Day” by the DeSoto mayor, honoring her distinguished service and bestowed with an honorary street sign upon her retirement, a testament to her lasting impact on the community.

Served as Secretary for the DeSoto Dining and Dialogue Program (2008-present).

Dedicated member of the DeSoto Chamber of Commerce board (2000 -2015).

Active involvement with the DeSoto PTA supporting educational initiatives and students.

Committed countless hours to the DeSoto Council of Cultural Arts organization.

Planned annual Veterans Appreciation events with community volunteers from 2015 onward.

Served as Secretary for the DeSoto Food Pantry Board of Directors since 2019.

Coordinated the city’s arts grant program, distributing grants to local artists and organizations from 1998 to 2020.

Collaborated with the African American Repertory Theater on community theater productions.

Organized free monthly concert series and the Summer Movies in the Park program.

Facilitated annual Dallas Black Dance Theatre performances, offering free tickets to DeSoto ISD students.

Served as a steadfast advocate for DeSoto ISD, ensuring its events and initiatives received recognition and support throughout her professional career.

Facilitated seamless collaboration as a liaison between the city and school district, strengthening their bond.

About Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee Judge Mike Jones, Class of 2001

Judge Mike Jones, a proud graduate of DeSoto High School’s Class of 2001, has deep roots in DeSoto, where he spent much of his life. His journey includes starting as a first-year college student at an HBCU, Texas Southern University in Houston, before transferring to UNT (Dallas Campus off Hampton Road) where he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Applied Arts and Sciences in 2006. His passion for public service led him to work for the City of Dallas across various departments, pursuing his goal of becoming a City Manager. Along the way, he earned a Master’s Degree in Management and Public Administration.

Expanding his skill set, Mike became a real estate agent in 2009 and later an Adjunct Professor for Tarrant County College District and Cedar Valley College (Dallas College). In 2013, he moved to Glenn Heights, where he continued his community service, eventually being elected as one of the youngest African Americans to serve on the City Council. He also served as a Director on the Glenn Heights Improvement Corporation, Criminal Justice Chair for the NAACP – Grand Prairie Branch, and Board Member for the City of Wilmer Economic Development Board. Mike’s commitment to education led him to obtain two additional Associates Degrees in Real Estate and Criminal Justice.

In 2015, Judge Jones and his family bought a house in Desoto, solidifying their ties to the community. In 2018, he was elected as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4-1. In this role, he initiated several impactful programs, including upgrading all Dallas County Justice of the Peace courts’ systems and implementing a Teen Court diversion program for Juvenile Truancy and at-risk youth. He also established summer and year-round student internships for high school and college students, reinstated payment plans and community service for traffic citations and other Class C Misdemeanor Offenses, and partnered with the Dallas County Emergency Housing Assistance Program, assisting over 2,522 households with rental assistance. Judge Jones has collaborated with the University of North Texas College of Law to provide students and attorneys with mediation experience in Civil and Small Claims cases.

A member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc, AGP Alumni Chapter, he currently serves as the Civic Action Committee Chair, promoting voter turnout. In this capacity, he has organized and facilitated candidate forums for the 2024 Primary Election, demonstrating his commitment to community engagement and leadership.

Awards and Recognitions:

o 2014 – 40 Under 40 Award, Lancaster Chamber of Commerce

o 2014 – Leadership Southwest Class Graduate (A development program class in southern Dallas County that allows participants in-depth exposure to critical issues facing the community as well as institutions from high-profile community and business leaders.)

o 2019 – Leadership and Excellence Award, Dallas County Dispute Resolution Center (for his tremendous work in clearing a large backlog of hundreds of civil cases)

o 2019 – Certificate of Black Excellence, God’s Exciting Cathedral of Praise Church in Desoto for Black History month

o 2020 – Outstanding Service Award, Dallas Lawyers Magazine (award for his work on the bench and in the community)

o 2020 – Certificate of Appreciation, Men On a Mission Alliance of Black School Educators Conference

o 2022 – Hero of the Year Award, University of Texas at Arlington College of Business, Student Society of Real Estate

o Currently – Judge Jones is 1 of 5 courts in the state of Texas that is implementing a Teen Diversion program with Advising Genz organization to address Juvenile Truancy, Assaults, and vaping on school campuses (the organization is recognized by the White House)

About the DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor

DeSoto ISD developed the DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor in 2012 to recognize alumni and those who have provided meritorious service to the district. With the opening of the newly constructed academy and fine arts wings at DeSoto High School, and consideration of naming conventions for each, the district realized the importance of recognizing the large number of outstanding alumni, staff and community members who had contributed to its success over the years.

Selection Committee

A diverse team of current and former staff, parents, alum, and community leaders comprise the selection committee reviewing the nominations, scoring each using the rubric listed on the district web page. Nominations are scored strictly from the data listed on the nomination form, and those with scores reaching the designated mark are invited to be inducted into the Hall of Honor.

Thousands of educators, parents, community supporters, business people and elected officials have made significant contributions to the development and improvement of DeSoto ISD. DeSoto High School has graduated thousands of people with rewarding careers, individuals who touch the lives of others – from artists, elected officials, and CEOs, to doctors, lawyers and entrepreneurs.

Past inductees have included a Hall of Fame coach, an Academy Award winner, and a NFL Super Bowl MVP in the Alumni Hall of Fame, as well as outstanding teachers, influential politicians and distinguished professionals serving the community for the Distinguished Service Award.