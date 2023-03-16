Modern Farm-to-Fire Asador in Renaissance Dallas Hotel to Host Easter Sunday Brunch

three cocktails surrounded by food
Courtesy photo

Guests can indulge in seasonal brunch stations while delighting in classic Easter activities

DALLAS, TEXAS [MARCH 30, 2023] – Asador, the modern farm-to-fire restaurant nestled inside the iconic Renaissance Dallas Hotel, is hosting an Easter brunch on Easter Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m where guests and families can enjoy the gorgeous Dallas skyline and a decadent Easter culinary experience.

In addition, guests can partake in fun Easter activities such as a photo booth, face painting and visits and photos with the Easter Bunny during the brunch service.

The brunch menu is $95 (plus tax and gratuity) for adults, $35 (plus tax and gratuity) for children ages 6 to 12 and includes seating of up to two hours. The menu features an array of delicious flavors and brunch classics:

  • Charcuterie & Cheese 
    1. humboldt fog, habanero dolce, deep ellum blue, piccante, prosciutto, torta, breads, jams, tartufo, mostarda, pickles, peppers
  • Salad Bar 
    1. Heirloom bean salad, heirloom tomato salad, baby beet salad, purple german potato salad
  • Omelet Station
    1. whole eggs, egg whites, onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, jalapenos, bacon, chorizo, ham, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, goat cheese
  • French Toast & Benedict Stations  
    1. brioche french toast: blueberry compote, syrup, powdered sugar, smoked bacon, whole hot sausage, chicken apple sausage
    1. Benedict: traditional, brisket
  •  Fruit Station:
    1. Parfaits
    1. Danish, croissants, kolaches
  • Carving Station
    1. smoked prime rib: au jus, horseradish cream, honey chipotle sauce, jalapeno cheddar cornbread
    1. Porchetta: rosemary honey mustard, peppadew chimichurri
  • Seafood Bar 
    1. Shrimp cocktail, crab claws, bay scallop ceviche, lobster rolls, seaweed salad
    1. Jumbo Lump Crab Salad: rice, avocado, spicy mayo
  • BYO Pasta Station 
    1. Fusilli: tortellini
    1. Smoked gouda mac and cheese
    1. Truffle Alfredo: bolognese, lobster sauce, fire roasted tomato
  • Dessert Station 
    1. Strawberry rhubarb cobbler, cheesecake, brown butter fudge, macaroons, truffles, mascarpone tartlets with berries
  • BYO Mimosa and Bloody Mary Station

WHAT: Easter Brunch with a view | two-hour seating max

Face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny

$95 per adult, $35 per child ages 6-12, plus tax and gratuity

WHEN: Sunday, April 9
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Final seating at 2:45 p.m.

WHERE: Asador Dallas
2222 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207            
Asador offers complimentary self-parking for guests

RESERVATIONS: Call 214.267.4815 or visit the link for reservations.
 *Reservations are based upon availability 

ABOUT: Asador restaurant, led by executive chef Joe Graffeo, creates a
uniquely North Texas culinary experience by combining local Texas
flavors with modern farm fare over an open flame. Asador is
dedicated to using Texas-based, fresh ingredients from renowned
purveyors throughout each unique, seasonal menu.

