Modern Farm-to-Fire Asador in Renaissance Dallas Hotel to Host Easter Sunday Brunch

Guests can indulge in seasonal brunch stations while delighting in classic Easter activities
DALLAS, TEXAS [MARCH 30, 2023] – Asador, the modern farm-to-fire restaurant nestled inside the iconic Renaissance Dallas Hotel, is hosting an Easter brunch on Easter Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m where guests and families can enjoy the gorgeous Dallas skyline and a decadent Easter culinary experience.
In addition, guests can partake in fun Easter activities such as a photo booth, face painting and visits and photos with the Easter Bunny during the brunch service.
The brunch menu is $95 (plus tax and gratuity) for adults, $35 (plus tax and gratuity) for children ages 6 to 12 and includes seating of up to two hours. The menu features an array of delicious flavors and brunch classics:
- Charcuterie & Cheese
- humboldt fog, habanero dolce, deep ellum blue, piccante, prosciutto, torta, breads, jams, tartufo, mostarda, pickles, peppers
- Salad Bar
- Heirloom bean salad, heirloom tomato salad, baby beet salad, purple german potato salad
- Omelet Station
- whole eggs, egg whites, onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, jalapenos, bacon, chorizo, ham, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, goat cheese
- French Toast & Benedict Stations
- brioche french toast: blueberry compote, syrup, powdered sugar, smoked bacon, whole hot sausage, chicken apple sausage
- Benedict: traditional, brisket
- Fruit Station:
- Parfaits
- Danish, croissants, kolaches
- Carving Station
- smoked prime rib: au jus, horseradish cream, honey chipotle sauce, jalapeno cheddar cornbread
- Porchetta: rosemary honey mustard, peppadew chimichurri
- Seafood Bar
- Shrimp cocktail, crab claws, bay scallop ceviche, lobster rolls, seaweed salad
- Jumbo Lump Crab Salad: rice, avocado, spicy mayo
- BYO Pasta Station
- Fusilli: tortellini
- Smoked gouda mac and cheese
- Truffle Alfredo: bolognese, lobster sauce, fire roasted tomato
- Dessert Station
- Strawberry rhubarb cobbler, cheesecake, brown butter fudge, macaroons, truffles, mascarpone tartlets with berries
- BYO Mimosa and Bloody Mary Station
WHAT: Easter Brunch with a view | two-hour seating max
Face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny
$95 per adult, $35 per child ages 6-12, plus tax and gratuity
WHEN: Sunday, April 9
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Final seating at 2:45 p.m.
WHERE: Asador Dallas
2222 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207
Asador offers complimentary self-parking for guests
RESERVATIONS: Call 214.267.4815 or visit the link for reservations.
*Reservations are based upon availability
ABOUT: Asador restaurant, led by executive chef Joe Graffeo, creates a
uniquely North Texas culinary experience by combining local Texas
flavors with modern farm fare over an open flame. Asador is
dedicated to using Texas-based, fresh ingredients from renowned
purveyors throughout each unique, seasonal menu.