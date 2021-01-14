MLK Celebrations Go Virtual In Midlothian & Cedar Hill

Midlothian MLK Virtual Celebration January 18

In a fashion that would make the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. proud, folks in Midlothian are fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic and presenting a virtual celebration of his birthday on Monday, Jan. 18.

The ceremony will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. from One Church and is sponsored by the City of Midlothian and the Midlothian Project.

“In the midst of the current state of our nation, it is absolutely necessary to recognize, remember and reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said One Church Pastor Demetrius McClendon, also known as Pastor Mac.

“It is significant because his voice still speaks to the current state of our nation in that the color of one’s skin and economics continue to divide the unity of humanity.”

Featured speaker at the event will be Bishop Aaron Blake, founder of Harvest Family Ministries in Waxahachie, with the theme being “Good Trouble.” His ministry strives to educate churches on orphan care ministry, also connecting them with child welfare services.

Remembering John Lewis And Good Trouble

Also, the life of the late Congressman John Lewis will be highlighted. Lewis marched with Dr. King across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, an event that was also the focus of an Academy Award-winning motion picture (best song) named “Selma.”

In addition, the One Church Praise Team and Band, along with the Haith Family, will offer music. Other local leaders and Pastors will also participate in the celebration.

“I am thankful the MLK program is continuing, even as a virtual event. There is so much hatred dividing our country,” said Meredith Chase, The Midlothian Project Communications Task Force Co-Leader and CEO of 1558 Brand Agency.

“It is critical that we identify and acknowledge the root cause of the issues and find opportunities to come together, united, to fix them. The only way that will happen is if we are willing to really listen, put our own agendas and judgements aside, and make an intentional choice to love our neighbors as ourselves.”

Pastor Larry Atchley of Freedom Community Church and The Midlothian Project Cultural Conversations Co-Leader, stressed that our nation’s reluctance to deal with our past handicaps our future of being a truly united nation. He said we must acknowledge how far we have come, but also how far we have to go.

“The recent events have shown us that there are still many miles to travel. We cannot give up. We must continue to invite people to the table to have conversation with the hope of reaching unity and reconciliation,” Atchley said.

Hope In Action

McClendon said the message to be delivered from Monday’s event is one of “Hope in action.” He also, like many, sometimes wonders what Dr. King would think of the world today.

“I could never adequately articulate the thoughts of Dr. King, yet I would hope he would celebrate the progress that has been made in America. On many facets of American culture, we have experienced movement towards a greater future,” McClendon said. “However, I can’t help but imagine that he would also be disappointed that many aspects in his dream have not yet come to to pass in the heart of man.”

To see the virtual celebration, visit https://www.discoveronechurch.org/pages/mlk-celebration-2021. While there, donations can also be made to the MLK Scholarship Fund to give minorities the opportunity to access higher academia.

City of Cedar MLK Day of Service

Since 2015, City of Cedar Hill employees and their families have honored Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy by volunteering at the city’s non-profits, beautifying the community, and serving those that call Cedar Hill home.

This year’s theme for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and Community Celebration is Love. City Manager Greg Porter is inviting folks to join in the Volunteer Love Crew movement and give some time to perform community service of their choice in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

Of course, all who participate are asked to please adhere to COVID-19 protocol, including masks and social distancing.

The city is also taking part in this year’s MLK community celebration, which will be accessible to people across the globe. This year’s virtual celebration will be held Monday, Jan. 18th at 6 p.m. via the City’s Facebook page. It will feature performances by the Dallas Black Dance Theater and Cedar Hill High School Choir.

