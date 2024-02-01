Midlothian Will Have Some Long Road Trips With New UIL athletic realignment

Facebook

The University Interscholastic League announced the 2024-25 and 2025-26 football, basketball, and volleyball district realignment and classification assignments. The remaining athletic district alignments will be released later this spring, with the academic alignments to be released later.

“Overall, we are pleased with our new realignment,” said Athletic Director Todd York. “The all-sports district for volleyball, basketball, and all other sports, provides strong competition with a chance to advance in the playoffs. The football district for Heritage is also competitive and provides good matchups in the playoffs. Midlothian has to warm up the buses early for long road trips to Tyler and Lufkin, but we look forward to playing consistent powerhouses such as Highland Park, Centennial and Red Oak to name a few.”

Midlothian ISD high schools will continue competing in two different football Divisions. The released assignments for football, basketball and volleyball for Midlothian ISD are listed below.

Midlothian Heritage High School Football

5A Division 2 District 6

Corsicana

Crandall

Ennis

Greenville

Kaufman

Mesquite Poteet

Midlothian Heritage Terrell

Midlothian High School Football

5A Division 1 District 7

Burleson Centennial

Cleburne

Dallas Highland Park

Joshua

Lufkin

Midlothian

Red Oak

Tyler

MHS and HHS Basketball, Volleyball and all sports

5A Division District 15

Corsicana

Crandall

Ennis

Kaufman

Midlothian

Midlothian Heritage

Red Oak

Terrell

Visit the Texas UIL Realignment website here for more details.