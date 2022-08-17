Midlothian City Manager Addresses Error in No-New-Revenue Tax Rate Presented at August 9 City Council Meeting

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS REGARDING THE PROPOSED 2022 -2023 FISCAL YEAR ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET

Notice is hereby given to all interested persons that the Midlothian City Council will conduct public hearings on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at 6:00 PM and Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at 6:00 PM, in the City Council Chambers, 104 W. Avenue E, Midlothian, TX to receive public input regarding the proposed 2022 – 2023 fiscal year annual operating budgets.

This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $4,965,396, which is a 14.93 percent increase from last year’s budget, and of that amount, $1,746,915 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.

All interested persons will be given an opportunity to appear and be heard. If you are unable to attend, you may submit your written views to the City Secretary at 104 W. Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065 or by calling (972) 775-7101.