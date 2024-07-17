Midlothian City Council Approves Park Upgrades and Sports Events

Facebook

MIDLOTHIAN – It was an uneventful city council meeting in July for the Midlothian City Council, with all items passing 7 – 0.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the movement for upgrading city’s local parks.

Opening the meeting during public comment several members of the Amateur Baseball Association spoke with roughly half-a-dozen members from that group in the audience. The president and vice president who spoke to council from the association mentioned the organization’s growth regarding family involvement and how the group has been continuing to try to advocate to the community. The group leaders said they believe this is an important aspect in keeping kids involved in the organization as they get older by offering better resources.

At the moment the league is asking council for access to lights at the parks as well as expanding the city and organization’s work together for the long term. It was also mentioned the Amateur Baseball Association has grown over 32% in registration with 73 teams currently and a plan of 85 teams by next spring.

All consent agenda items passed including the minutes from the City Council meetings of June 21 and 25, 2024; a resolution authorizing the Rock City Family Summer Bash, which is hosted by Rock City Fellowship to be held on Friday, July 26, 2024; a resolution authorizing the Midlothian Revival Night hosted by Oaks Church and scheduled for Sunday, July 21, 2024; a resolution authorizing the Minority Baseball Prospects Junior World Series hosted by 24 Sports for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 25-27, 2024; and a resolution authorizing the Spike for Hope Sand Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Turning Point Church, which is scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2024.

Five public hearings were scheduled, with one to amend an ordinance for a zoning change on 7.328 acres south of US Highway 287 and west of 14th Street to allow for a bank or financial institution with a drive-thru facility rescheduled for the next council meeting on August 13.

The public hearings that did pass unanimously began with an ordinance granted for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a 1,500-square-foot grocery store in the Midlothian Plaza Shopping Center. Staff said it is a grocery store selling dry and canned goods and meats needing refrigeration, so it was identified as a grocery store. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved this SUP 5 – 0, and staff indicated there is no new building being proposed, no request for expansion or exterior changes to the existing building, nor is the applicant asking for any variances. It was simply on the agenda as the City’s zoning ordinance requires a SUP for a grocery store in the Commercial Zoning District.

Another public hearing was held for an ordinance relating to using and developing 5631 Kolter Lane, which is in Sweetwater Creek Estates Phase I. This ordinance would change the land from an Agriculture (A) District to a Single Family Two (SF-2) District.

Staff noted that the Future Land Use element of the Comprehensive Plan indicates this property is in the Country Module. The Country Module is “characterized by lots that are smaller than those in the Rural Module yet still integrating the open and rural feel” and has lot sizes ranging from one to three acres.

A public hearing passed unanimously for an ordinance for land at 4040 Parker Lane in the Crystal Forest Estates. This request was to change zoning from Single Family One (SF-1) to Single Family Two, with the same element of the Comprehensive Plan noted as the Country Module.

Finally, an ordinance on the final public hearing heard was to amend the regulations of Planned Development District No. 42 (PD-42) by changing the use and development regulations for Module B for property located on .493 acres on the southwest corner of 14th and George Hopper.

The regular agenda items, which passed unanimously, included item 2024-239 for an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances regarding the speed limit on S. Walnut Grove Road. With the completion of S. Walnut Grove Road in August, based upon the roadway improvements to this major roadway corridor, the amended ask was for the 35 miles per hour speed limit in each direction to be increased to 40 mph each direction from U.S. Highway 287 to F.M. 1387.

Item 2024-240 passed authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement for Professional Services with Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd, Inc. for design and engineering services associated with the Tayman Water Treatment Plant sludge mechanical dewatering press for $230,000.

There are eight drying beds at the Tayman plant and in the FY 2023-2024 operating budget there was $350,000 approved for the construction of two new drying beds, with an additional $350,000 included in the strategic plan and upcoming FY 2024-2025 budget for the construction of two more drying beds for a total of 12 beds.

The current budget for replacing these tiles is $75,000 per year. Staff noted that over the years, they have discussed the potential installation of some type of belt or other mechanical dewatering press at Tayman to manage the sludge more efficiently and effectively. This type of mechanism will eliminate the need for the drying beds and replacement tiles and dramatically reduce the number of labor hours needed to manage the sludge.

Item 2024-241 passed for a resolution to spend $34,606.00 by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC) to the City of Midlothian for a portion of costs associated with laser leveling of Jaycee Park. The Midlothian Community Development Corporation will fund this amount, which is half the project’s cost.

Place 5 Councilmember Ross Weaver said he was glad to see they are “giving some love to Jaycee Park” and added “For those of us who grew up and played on this field it is going to be great to see it get some life.”

Mayor Justin Coffman asked if this is from the $1 million set aside for parks each year, and staff noted that it would not exceed this amount.

Another park item was 2024-242, which passed to authorize the expenditure in the amount of $190,290 by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC) to the City of Midlothian for costs associated with a Consultant Services Agreement with Teague, Nall & Perkins to provide design and engineering services for the renovation of Ridgeview Park. The Ridgeview Park Master Plan was completed and funds are now needed for construction, landscape architecture and engineering document services including bid and permit submittals for the improvements.

Item 2024-243 authorized the City Manager to execute a contract with Master Turf Products and Service, Inc. for $69,212.00 for the laser leveling of Jaycee Park, which will include removing the current infield clay mix, installing new and improved infield mix and laser leveling to improve safety and playability of the fields.

2024-244 was the approval of a Professional Services Agreement with Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc. (TNP) for $190,290 for the design and engineering costs associated with the Ridgeview Park renovation. The Midlothian Community Development Corporation approved this funding in 2023 for TNP to create a concept master plan for Ridgeview Park including construction, landscape architecture and engineering document services and including bid and permit submittals for the improvements.

Item 2024-245 was for the extension of the time for completion of the public improvements for Main Street Towne Crossing Public Improvement Deferral Escrow Agreement. Staff said this extension of time was more than is usually allowed, but Lowe’s Development wanted to approve the final plat before infrastructure due to escrow funds.

Nominations for appointments to Midlothian Economic Development, Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment passed. Wanda Wilkerson was moved from the Planning and Zoning Commission to the Economic Development Board, Jackie McDonald will fill the open P & Z board seat and Tiffanie Carra was added to the Zoning Board of Adjustments.