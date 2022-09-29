Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15

Facebook

Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions.

“An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.

“The annual auction is a great way to ring in the upcoming holiday seasons while fundraising money for the Chamber’s efforts,” Chamber President Melissa Shook said. “We are grateful for our members and business community that continue to support us in our mission to be a catalyst for economic growth in our community.”

Throughout the year, the Chamber hosts different events and programs that support Midlothian’s business community through advocacy, education, and community enhancement. Funds raised at events like the auction help the Chamber host networking events, candidate forums, luncheons, continuing education courses, and community events like the Wine and Arts Festival hosted every spring.

The Chamber will accept donation items until October 11th, and those wishing to attend can buy tickets online. Previous auctioned-off items include Dallas Stars game tickets, a trip to the Green Iguana Hotel in St. Thomas, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day tickets, and a private plane ride. The silent auction will include gifts from local businesses.

This year’s auction is made possible with sponsorships from VistaPest, Midlothian Downtown Business Association, Gerdau, Martin Marietta, Baylor Scott and White (Waxahachie), Texas Health Hospital (Mansfield), Meta Real Estate, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Century 21 Judge Fite Company, The UPS Store (Midlothian), Ellis County Title Company, Citizens National Bank of Texas, Frost Bank, and First Financial Bank.

“Our events are successful because of the support of our members,” Shook stated.

“Members help through a volunteer committee that assist the Chamber staff in planning the event but they also volunteer the day of to make sure everything runs smoothly. We are very thankful for their support.”

The Chamber still has sponsorships for the event, tickets can be purchased online, and auction items will be accepted until October 11, 2022.

Please direct any media inquiries to Lauren Bannister: lauren@midlothianchamber.org.