December 1st marks the beginning of Meteorological Winter, and it will be a mild start to the season.

The rain has pushed away and cool, dry air is here to keep us in the low 60’s today, but tomorrow we warm up to the upper 60’s – and that’s where we will stay through at least Tuesday of next week. Lows will stick around the low-mid 40’s. A light shower or two is possible Saturday, but most stay dry.

It looks like we’ll cool down slightly next Wednesday, but will be warming up again by next Thursday.

Long-term models suggest another front may be on the way by next the 10th/11th, but that’s too far out to say for sure. I’ll keep you updated.