Merry Mile by Visit Dallas Adds Holiday Twist to Margarita Mile

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Merry Miles cocktails
Frostbite at Blitzen's Bar, photo courtesy Visit Dallas

The Merry Mile is a festive spin-off of the Margarita Mile, sponsored by Visit Dallas, to add a holiday twist to Dallas’ signature cocktail experience. Participating locations will feature their most spirited holiday-themed cocktail, making it the perfect way to celebrate the season while keeping the Margarita Mile tradition going.

Passholders who check in at six or more locations can redeem a special themed ornament, a fun memento to commemorate their Merry Mile experience. Celebrate the holidays with cheer while enjoying the city, delicious drinks, and a little extra holiday spirit.

Merry Mile Collection

The Merry Mile is open for the season now through Jan. 3, 2025, so there’s plenty of time to make merry with your friends. The Merry Mile is a collection of 15 restaurants and bars. Each of the following restaurants and bars is offering a special holiday drink for Merry Milers.

Holiday cocktails
Partridge in a Pear Tree at Leela’s Wine Bar, photo courtesy Visit Dallas

• Beto & Son – Gingerbread Man Nitro
• Dallas Marriott Downtown (Centric Bar & Grille) – Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned
• Hops & Hens (Blitzen’s Bar) – Frostbite
• JOA Grill | Korean BBQ – Santa’s Alexander
• José – Burrito Sabanero
• Leela’s Wine Bar (Lower Greenville) – A Partridge in a Pear Tree
• Mexican Sugar (Uptown) – Sugar Skull Spiked Cocoa Bomb
• North Italia – Roman Holiday Cocktail
• Paradiso – White Mocha Martini
• Revolver Taco Lounge – Christmas Cafe de Hoya Cocktail
• Sheraton Dallas Hotel (The Parlor and Open Palette) – Holly Jolly 75
• The Adolphus (Otto’s Coffee & Fine Foods) – Apple Caramel Martini
• The Rustic – Spiced Apple Cider
• Tipsy Elf (Casablanca) – Jingle Juice
• Tipsy Elf (Tejas) – TBD

For more information, visitdallas.com/merrymile. Passholders must be 21 or older to participate in the Merry Mile. Please drink responsibly!

Merry Mile cocktail trail
White Mocha Martini at Paradiso, photo courtesy Visit Dallas

Margarita Mile and Visit Dallas

Dallas, the Official Home of the Frozen Margarita, is home to the famous Margarita Mile, a collection of noteworthy margaritas to try across the city, paying homage to the city’s historic connection with the iconic beverage. On May 11, 1971, Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez invented the frozen margarita machine – forever freezing in time the city’s claim to America’s favorite cocktail. From the original at Mariano’s Hacienda in East Dallas to a liquid-nitrogen-frozen ’rita at Beto & Son across the river to the west, think of the experience as Dallas’ ultimate margarita bucket list.

Visit Dallas is an independent, not-for-profit sales and marketing organization contracted with the City of Dallas to promote Dallas as a premier business and leisure travel destination. The organization’s collective efforts generate economic impact, jobs and state and local tax revenues, benefiting the community and improving the quality of life for all residents.

Previous articleRecycle Older Plush Toys at the Dallas Zoo
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.