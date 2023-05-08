May 2023 City of Cedar Hill & Cedar Hill ISD Election Results

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Unofficial election results indicate that Daniel Haydin is re-elected to City Council Place 2, he ran unopposed.

Because no candidate for Place 6 received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be ordered between the two candidates who received the most votes, Bertha Middlebrooks and Maranda Auzenne.

Results are unofficial until canvassed by the City Council.

View Dallas County unofficial results https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/…/Final_Upload.pdf

View Ellis County unofficial results https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/…/230506_Summary-Results-Report

Cedar Hill ISD Bond Results

Letter from the Superintendent:

As I stated in November, elections have consequences and I have learned that those consequences are physical and emotional. Unfortunately, our staff and scholars will show up to campuses on Monday knowing that yet again, voters in Cedar Hill rejected a bond proposition that would address safety, facility and transportation needs. Yet again, based on turnout, this election was decided by residents who do not have children enrolled in our district.

According to Dallas County Election Office unofficial results, the CHISD May 2023 Bond Proposition failed by 62 votes.

As you scroll through the unofficial report, you will notice most all DFW area school districts had their bond propositions approved, some for over $1 billion for facility improvements and new schools. I congratulate these districts in their success last night, while I had hoped to share in their celebration today, sadly Cedar Hill voters rejected the $208 million proposition.

Texas bond elections are how school districts fund large capital improvement projects. District leaders must ask our voters to use their tax dollars to fund extensive capital needs; this is why there was a list of school districts with bond proposals on yesterday’s ballot. Based on unofficial election results, it seems there are people in our community who do not understand school funding laws or are fine with providing our scholars with sub-par facilities and buses.

We are counting on our families to show up. We must do better.

Thank you to our CHISD Bond Student Ambassadors for helping us share the facts of the election and reminding us of who would benefit the most had the election gone a different way. To our parents, thank you to those who voted in the May election. I appreciate you for introducing our scholars to the democratic process and making sure your voices were heard.

Longhorn staff, I understand and share in your disbelief and disappointment. Tomorrow will be tough. You will walk into a school facility in need of overdue improvements, drivers will turn the ignition on old buses and teachers will walk up rickety ramps into portable buildings.

When you arrive to work, you will be expected to pour into our youngest residents.

You will be asked to tell our scholars that anything is possible with hard work.

You will remind them that you care for them and want what is best for them.

You will model what resiliency looks like, on the first day of teacher appreciation week and just hours after the community failed you.

The failure of the Cedar Hill ISD May 2023 Bond election doesn’t make our district’s facility needs go away. We have a duty to do right by our scholars – regardless of whether the voting public wishes to support the district.

CHISD has an extensive list of needs, so we will begin reviewing that again and looking at alternative ways to address those needs. As the leader of this district, I have a responsibility to do what is in the best interest of our scholars, staff and community. We will not give up. Our scholars and staff need us to continue fighting to do what is right.

In service,

Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

Superintendent, Cedar Hill ISD

Cedar Hill ISD – School Improvements

Proposition A failed with 2,066 against and 2,004 in favor of the proposition

Cedar Hill ISD School Board Results

Cedar Hill Place 3

Incumbent Ramona Ross-Bacon – Unopposed

Place 4

Incumbent Dr. Denise Roache-Davis – Unopposed

Place 5

Will Campbell – (721) 19.46%

Campbell commented on Facebook, “Congratulations Denishea Williams Place 5 on a well earned victory! Thank you to everyone who supported me for this campaign and know that when another seat comes available, I will toss my hat in the ring if needed. Thank you everyone!”

Winner: Denishea Williams – (1,929) 52.06%

Williams shared the following on Facebook, “Thank you Cedar Hill!!!

I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me by electing me to serve as your School Board Trustee Place#5. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of our scholars, our teachers, and our community.

I am filled with hope and optimism for the future of our schools. We are facing unprecedented challenges in education, but I am confident that by working TOGETHER, we can overcome them.

I want to express my gratitude to all of the dedicated teachers, administrators, and support staff who work tirelessly to provide our scholars with a top-tier education. Your commitment to excellence inspires me, and I look forward to working with you to create an even better learning environment for our scholars and teachers!

I also want to acknowledge the parents and families of our scholars. Your support and involvement are crucial to the success of our schools. Your voice is essential in helping us make decisions that will benefit our children and our community.

Thank you for your confidence in me. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work!”