Mail Drop Allows You To Write A Texas Veteran

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the revamp of “Mail Drop,” a program geared towards creating community engagement with Veterans who reside in our Texas State Veterans Homes run by the Veterans Land Board. The program seeks to generate awareness within our community and encourages them to interact in a socially distant manner with the men and women who admirably served our great nation. Although America’s Veterans often receive recognition on significant holidays and events, the men and women who dedicated their lives to our nation and the ideals of freedom should be remembered each and every day.

“Texas Veterans woke up each morning, donned on their uniforms and put their lives on the line for our country,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “We must never forget the sacrifice that they have made for our nation. During this global pandemic, we have worked hard to keep our Veterans safe and healthy, but it’s come at a price: our Veterans are isolated in their communities. The “Mail Drop” program helps connect Texans with the men and women who reside in our Texas State Veterans Homes and sends inspiration to our Veterans who must remain physically distant from their loved ones during this time.”

Thank A Veteran With a Letter

Mail Drop encourages community members of all ages to write letters, draw a picture, or hand-make cards for our Veterans to show them we are grateful for their service. Community members are asked to write a Veteran near them in one of our nine Texas State Veterans Homes in Amarillo, Big Spring, Bonham, El Paso, Floresville, Houston, McAllen, Temple, and Tyler. Protocols for disinfecting mail are in place at all nine of our homes.

Letters can be addressed to:

Community members who wish to participate can receive information regarding how to address your “Mail Drop” letters on our website at VLB.Texas.Gov/MailDrop

