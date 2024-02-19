LANCASTER ISD SUPERINTENDENT NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2024 OPEN UP RESOURCES EXCELLENCE IN EQUITY LEADERSHIP AWARD

Facebook

Award Honors Pk-12 Public School Leaders That Are Successfully Championing Classroom Equity

MENLO PARK, CA — Dr. A. Katrise Perera, Superintendent of Schools for the Lancaster Independent School District in Lancaster, TX, was named the 2024 recipient of the Open Up Resources Excellence in Equity Leadership Award. The award was presented to her by Open Up Resources CEO, Jason Isaacs at an event on Friday evening.

The Open Up Resources Excellence in Equity Leadership Award is an annual recognition bestowed upon one PK-12 public school leader that is successfully championing classroom equity work at the district and national levels. Previous winners include: Superintendents Carlton Jenkins (2023) and Mark Bedell (2022).

Dr. Perera was recognized for her active engagement with stakeholders, resulting in a swift, positive impact on students, staff, and the Lancaster ISD community. She is a passionate advocate for equity, inclusion, access, capacity building, and opportunities for all students.

“To know Dr. Perera is to see vision in action. She clearly believes that every student deserves an equitable classroom and has the capability to achieve academic excellence. Her leadership has set wheels in motion in her district since 2021 with clear progress in a short period of time,” said Jason Isaacs, CEO of Open Up Resources.

“I am truly grateful and honored to be recognized for providing equitable access and opportunities to all students. In the three states where I have served as superintendent, Virginia, Oregon, and Texas, it has been my mission and a privilege to advocate for every student, ensuring they have access to the necessary resources to support their academic needs. This recognition and award remind me of the importance of equity in education and the countless dedicated educators who have worked alongside me. I am committed to continuing this work to positively impact students’ lives. I appreciate this acknowledgment and look forward to continuing to serve my educational community with dedication and passion,” said Dr. Perera.

Isaacs presented the award to Dr. Perera at the 3rd annual Equity Event, hosted by Open Up Resources, at the annual conference for AASA (The School Superintendents Association). The 2024 conference was held in San Diego, CA.

About Dr. Perera:

Dr. Perera brings more than 28 years of dedicated service to K-12 education. Prior to her role at Lancaster ISD, she served as a superintendent in Oregon (2017-2021) and Virginia (2011-2015). She also held a key position as the National Director for Urban Markets with a national publishing company (2015-2017). Beyond her superintendent roles, she served as a school improvement area superintendent in the Houston Independent School District (2010-2011) and held various positions, including teacher, principal, and district-level administrator, within Henrico County Public Schools (2000-2010) in Richmond, Virginia. Her journey in K-12 education began in 1994 as a teacher in Charlottesville City Public Schools, Charlottesville, Virginia.

She earned her doctorate in education leadership and policy studies from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in May 2014. She successfully completed the National Superintendent Certification Program in 2016 through the American Association of School Administrators (AASA). Her dedication to education and equity was recognized in 2015 when she was named Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents (NASS) by her peers. Furthermore, in 2020, she received the ALLY of The Year award from the Oregon Association of Latino Administrators (OALA), among other honors.

Dr. Perera actively participates in state and national professional organizations, serving as an advisor or committee member. She also shares her expertise as a mentor, learning facilitator, thought leader, and frequent presenter at state and national conferences. In addition, she has contributed to several professional books and authored numerous articles for professional magazines.