Lancaster Confirms 7 Additional Cases of Covid-19

213 Total COVID-19 Cases in City of Lancaster

Lancaster, TX – As of June 12, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is

reporting a total of 13,585 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Of the 13,585 positive cases, 213 are within the City of Lancaster. This is 7 more than the 206 cases that were reported on Tuesday. Dallas County is also reporting a total of 280 deaths.

If you are out in large groups, eating at restaurants, or participating in a protest this weekend, it is incredibly important to wear face coverings, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing.

Today’s numbers show a trend of more positive COVID-19 cases. While this may be because of increased testing, it does not mean it is okay to abandon the necessary precautionary measures that could help keep you safe and healthy.

It is important we begin to flatten the curve. The best way to do this is by staying home as often as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage residents to:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household

cleaning spray or wipes.

cleaning spray or wipes. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For anyone who may have been in contact with the virus, please contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19

Save

Comments

comments