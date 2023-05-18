Kouame Kouassi indicted on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2nd Degree Felony)

Facebook

Date of Release: May 18, 2023

Midlothian Texas Police: Case 22MP049803

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

On September 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM patrol officers from the Midlothian Police Department responded to a report of a Disturbance with Weapons at Love’s Travel Stop, 1501 W Main St in Midlothian. The reporting party stated that a man pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at her. The suspect remained at the location and waited to speak with officers. He was identified as Kouame Kouassi, black male, 42 years of age. Mr. Kouassi is an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department. The incident was assigned to investigators for further review.

On October 31, 2022 the case was referred to the Ellis County Grand Jury for review. On May 16, 2023, Mr. Kouassi was indicted on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2nd Degree Felony) by the Grand Jury. Mr. Kouassi turned himself in to the Ellis County Jail following the indictment.