Target Fresh Grocery Pickup Now Available In DFW

Target Same Day Grocery Pickup Available In DFW
Grocery shopping may have changed a lot since March, but in many ways it’s become more convenient. Last month, Dallas residents got the good news that Target would offer fresh and frozen food for same-day pickup. This makes it easier for busy shoppers to get everything on their list from clothing to groceries in one stop!
Today, Target announced the service has successfully rolled out in 1,500 locations in 48 states across the country – including additional locations for guests in Dallas. This milestone comes months ahead of Target’s original goal to reach 1,500 stores by the holidays.
This means even more guests in Dallas now have access to shop for hundreds of fresh and frozen items – including school lunch basics like fresh fruit, milk and deli meat – via Target’s Drive Up (curbside) and Order Pickup (in store) services. Of course shoppers can still get other items across categories in home, apparel, essentials and more.
This enhancement offers guests another easy, free and contactless way to get what they need to take care of their families, at a time when people are looking for simpler and safer ways to shop for essentials. Drive Up and Order Pickup services will continue to be free, with no minimum order or membership required. Orders with fresh and frozen groceries will be ready within just a few hours and can be picked up at the guest’s convenience.
*NEW* Fresh and Frozen Pickup Locations in Dallas-Ft Worth
- 13131 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75240
- 212 Medallion Shp Ctr, Dallas, TX 75214
- 120 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75075
- 3333 W Airport Fwy, Irving, TX 75062
- 8550 East Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76120
- 2417 N Haskell Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
- 1101 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051
- 9440 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX 75220
- 7845 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063
- 850 Steger Towne Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032
- 554 W Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- 907 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX 75013
- 1600 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX 76015
- 1401 W Glade Rd, Euless, TX 76039
- 725 Hebron Pkwy, Lewisville, TX 75057
- 601 S Plano Rd, Richardson, TX 75081
- 5301 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75040
- 8532 Davis Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- 5959 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028
- 1801 Highway 287 N, Mansfield, TX 76063
- 3201 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034
- 2200 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093
- 8000 Denton Hwy, Watauga, TX 76148
- 1400 Precinct Line Rd, Hurst, TX 76053
- 5700 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132
- 16731 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75248
- 6419 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231
- 739 N Highway 67, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
- 3730 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75001
- 200 NW John Jones Dr, Burleson, TX 76028
- 1316 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165
- 122 E Interstate 20, Weatherford, TX 76087
- 6604 Lake Worth Blvd, Lake Worth, TX 76135
- 301 Carroll St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
- 8900 State Highway 121, McKinney, TX 75070
- 1801 S Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205
- 4701 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088
- 5270 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- 39739 LBJ Fwy, Dallas, TX 75237
- 2025 N Central Expy, Mckinney, TX 75070
- 4885 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034
- 751 Alta Mere Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
- 150 E Stacy Rd, Allen, TX 75002
- 4760 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75056
- 3440 W FM 544, Wylie, TX 75098
- 1629 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150
- 8917 Tehama Ridge Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177