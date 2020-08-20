Target Fresh Grocery Pickup Now Available In DFW

Target Same Day Grocery Pickup Available In DFW

Grocery shopping may have changed a lot since March, but in many ways it’s become more convenient. Last month, Dallas residents got the good news that Target would offer fresh and frozen food for same-day pickup. This makes it easier for busy shoppers to get everything on their list from clothing to groceries in one stop!

Today, Target announced the service has successfully rolled out in 1,500 locations in 48 states across the country – including additional locations for guests in Dallas. This milestone comes months ahead of Target’s original goal to reach 1,500 stores by the holidays.

This means even more guests in Dallas now have access to shop for hundreds of fresh and frozen items – including school lunch basics like fresh fruit, milk and deli meat – via Target’s Drive Up (curbside) and Order Pickup (in store) services. Of course shoppers can still get other items across categories in home, apparel, essentials and more.

This enhancement offers guests another easy, free and contactless way to get what they need to take care of their families, at a time when people are looking for simpler and safer ways to shop for essentials. Drive Up and Order Pickup services will continue to be free, with no minimum order or membership required. Orders with fresh and frozen groceries will be ready within just a few hours and can be picked up at the guest’s convenience.

*NEW* Fresh and Frozen Pickup Locations in Dallas-Ft Worth

13131 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75240

212 Medallion Shp Ctr, Dallas, TX 75214

120 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75075

3333 W Airport Fwy, Irving, TX 75062

8550 East Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76120

2417 N Haskell Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

1101 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051

9440 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX 75220

7845 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

850 Steger Towne Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032

554 W Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

907 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX 75013

1600 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX 76015

1401 W Glade Rd, Euless, TX 76039

725 Hebron Pkwy, Lewisville, TX 75057

601 S Plano Rd, Richardson, TX 75081

5301 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75040

8532 Davis Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

5959 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028

1801 Highway 287 N, Mansfield, TX 76063

3201 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

2200 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093

8000 Denton Hwy, Watauga, TX 76148

1400 Precinct Line Rd, Hurst, TX 76053

5700 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132

16731 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75248

6419 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231

739 N Highway 67, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

3730 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75001

200 NW John Jones Dr, Burleson, TX 76028

1316 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

122 E Interstate 20, Weatherford, TX 76087

6604 Lake Worth Blvd, Lake Worth, TX 76135

301 Carroll St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

8900 State Highway 121, McKinney, TX 75070

1801 S Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205

4701 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

5270 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

39739 LBJ Fwy, Dallas, TX 75237

2025 N Central Expy, Mckinney, TX 75070

4885 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034

751 Alta Mere Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116

150 E Stacy Rd, Allen, TX 75002

4760 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75056

3440 W FM 544, Wylie, TX 75098

1629 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150

8917 Tehama Ridge Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177

