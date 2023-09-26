Introducing ACCENTUM Wireless Headphones

Facebook

Wedemark, Germany, September 26th, 2023 – The all-new Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless headphones offer standout features and world-class sound at an impressive value.

​

​“ACCENTUM Wireless was developed to outperform their price tag, sharing much of the most desirable DNA of our award-winning MOMENTUM 4,” says Christian Ern, Sennheiser Principal Product Manager, “Consumers are getting breathtaking Sennheiser sound without sacrificing the battery life or wireless freedom that makes them so enjoyable to use all day long.”

​

​The soundtrack to your life

Boasting larger-than-life Sennheiser acoustics and the serenity of Hybrid Active Noise Canceling technology, ACCENTUM Wireless is an easy recommendation for consumers that prioritize audio performance in a wireless headphone. Their 37mm dynamic transducers are tuned to provide exciting sound experiences with outstanding bass performance and striking clarity. Furthermore, the acoustics have been optimized for broad ANC performance, dramatically reducing cacophony from the outside world through a combination of passive isolation and covert microphones targeting both low and higher frequencies.

​

​With more ways to consume content than ever, ACCENTUM keeps you in control using Bluetooth® 5.2 and multipoint connectivity. For exceptional sound quality, ACCENTUM supports the aptX™ HD codec, rivalling the sound of wired headphones with punchy output and robust wireless stability. AAC and SBC codecs are also onboard, perfect for catching up on shows or exploring a new album release on virtually any Bluetooth-enabled audio device.

Big-time battery

​In addition to operating up to 50 hours per charge, ACCENTUM can “quick charge” for up to 5 more hours of listening in just 10 minutes—about the time it takes to get up and make a fresh cup of coffee. The included USB-C charging cable can also transform the wireless headphones into a wired set for instances when Bluetooth is not permitted or enabled; simply plug the USB cable into a class-compliant device to use ACCENTUM as an audio interface for content consumption and voice communication. Their long-lasting battery has the added benefit of prolonging the amount of time it takes to reach the maximum number of charge cycles over the headphone’s lifespan, reducing e-waste along the way.

Calling the plays

​ACCENTUM comes equipped for more than just content consumption—two built-in microphones and a dedicated wind-reduction mode make taking voice calls a breeze. Adjustable side-tone with advanced signal processing keeps conversations feeling natural and fatigue-free while minimizing background distractions. Multipoint seamlessly switches the active wireless connection from one Bluetooth device to another without the need for re-pairing the devices—a boon for people frequently jumping into VoIP calls on a computer but streaming a podcast on their mobile between meetings, for example.

Smart Control

​Staying in command of ACCENTUM’s features is intuitive, thanks to the simplified 4-button layout and optional companion smartphone app. From managing Bluetooth connections and features to experimenting with the 5-band EQ, the Smart Control App enhances the headphone experience amidst a refreshingly simple visual user interface you can store in your pocket. Smart Control can store user presets and deliver updates, too, keeping ACCENTUM’s features operating smoothly when the devices they connect to evolve, too.

The sleek and understated look of ACCENTUM Wireless is more than an extension of the latest generation MOMENTUM family,” says Ern, “They are arguably our most comfortable all-purpose wireless headphones yet with their balanced feel and luxurious padding. Your ears can stay in the sweet spot for hours.”

​

​Sound design

The extended listening time from ACCENTUM’s battery is equally matched by its long-term wearing comfort. The earcup and headband padding contact points effortlessly conform to the wearer’s shape, with a gentle touch that always feels secure and natural. Their identity indeed echoes the compact fold-flat design of the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, giving the entire headphone lineup a cohesive look that is serious about both sound and ergonomics.

​

​Pricing and availability

​ACCENTUM Wireless will be available in black and in white with sandstone accents. Pre-orders for the black colorway begin on September 26, 2023 and will start shipping October 4th. The white version begins shipping in late November—both models will be available at select retailers and at sennheiser-hearing.com. The new ACCENTUM Wireless will have an MSRP of $179.95 USD.