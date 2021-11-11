Husband of ‘Sweetheart Swindler’ Sentenced To 125 years In Prison

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hill Sentenced To 125 years In Prison

(Fort Worth, TX) – Paul Hill, common-law husband of the “sweetheart swindler” Desiree Boltos, was sentenced Thursday to 125 years in prison by Judge Robb Catalano.

The sentence was a result of his pleading guilty to several charges.

Judge Catalano sentenced Hill to 10 years for bail jumping and failing to appear; 10 years for money laundering an amount between $20,000-$100,000; 20 years for theft of property between $30,000- $150,000; and 85 years for engaging in organized criminal activity. The sentences will run concurrently.

“This should serve as a warning to those who exploit our senior citizens,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. “We are prosecuting these cases and seeking the maximum penalty.”

Hill, 43, participated in some of the crimes Boltos was sentenced to 263 years in prison for in 2018.

Boltos and Hill Worked Together

During her trial, elderly victims testified that Boltos seduced them and stole their savings. Those sentences are running concurrently. Boltos, 40, is in the Hobby prison in Marlin.

During that trial, prosecutors said Boltos teamed up with Hill to scam several elderly people out of vehicles and money. She often introduced Hill as her brother. The total amount Boltos, with help from Hill, stole was at least $3 million, which includes cash, house and credit card charges and more.

After Boltos’s conviction, Hill – who was indicted on separate charges – fled Tarrant County. He was arrested in Las Vegas in 2019 under the alias of John Ray. Las Vegas police have said John Ray was arrested on suspicion of committing three business robberies.

Victims testified about being bilked out of their life savings, anywhere from $380,000 to more than $2 million.

“Give him justice,” said Dick Olmstead, one of the victims. “I have been denied my freedom. (He should have) loss of freedom too.”

“Paul Hill needs to go to jail … for as long as they can put them there,” added Paul Wilber, another victim.

“This has been a long journey for the victims of this offense because of Mr. Hill’s exiting himself from the state,” said Lori Varnell, chief of the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Elder Financial Fraud team.

“However, we are pleased to see justice come for them and for our community.”