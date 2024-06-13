Hilton San Antonio Hill Country Unveils Renovation

Facebook

San Antonio, TX – June 13, 2024 – Hilton San Antonio Hill Country proudly announces the completion of an extensive renovation project, marking a new era of hospitality and comfort for its guests.

The newly updated 227-room hotel features over 12,500 square feet of flexible meeting space, an expansive garden courtyard with individual fire pits, three onsite dining outlets including a seasonal outdoor pool bar, a 24-hour Fitness Center, a large pantry market, lobby gift shop and grab-and-go coffee bar. Guests can enjoy three heated outdoor pools, including a dedicated kids’ pool, a lap pool and a large family pool. Located in the heart of the San Antonio Hill Country, the hotel is just five minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio and offers complimentary shuttle service to and from the park.

“We are thrilled to unveil the results of our extensive renovation project, which underscores our dedication to offering our guests the utmost in comfort and luxury,” said Troy Benavides, general manager of Hilton San Antonio Hill Country. “The collaboration with our esteemed partners has allowed us to reimagine every corner of our property, ensuring that every guest enjoys an unforgettable stay with us.”

Studio11 Design, the Texas-based design firm behind the renovation, masterfully drew inspiration from the surrounding Texas Hill Country. The redesign features Austin stone and upholstery inspired by traditional weaves, creating a textural palette that balances muted, natural backdrops with inviting accents. These accents reflect the vast Texas sky, local cacti and sun-warmed peaches. The finishes and furnishings throughout the property ensure every area feels welcoming and warm.

The guest rooms now feature modern Western-inspired furniture and complementary textures and patterns for added warmth. Each room includes Hill Country-inspired artwork, elegant drapery, refined wall finishes and plush carpeting. Amenities include upgraded 55” HDTVs, Cuisinart coffee stations, spacious work desks with multiple outlets and USB connections, guest amenity stations with convenient hanging space, mini refrigerators and spacious shelves for luggage and shoes.

The bathrooms offer large, well-lit mirrors and ample counter space; suites also feature large soaking tubs and sleek walk-in showers, with all rooms providing new Crabtree & Evelyn bath amenities. For an even more elevated experience, the Presidential Suite can be booked for those looking for a larger living room area, dining space, wet bar and top floor views of the Hill Country.

In the heart of the hotel, The Spur Texas Kitchen & Bar provides guests with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering New American cuisine with a Texas soul. Menu items include Ranchers Brisket Hash for breakfast, classic Fried Green Tomatoes, and a Texas-sized Pork Tomahawk. The restaurant also offers signature drinks like the smoked Campfire Old Fashioned perfect for enjoying on the shaded patio seating in the courtyard, with sliding glass doors that open the dining room to the courtyard on cool days. Guests can enjoy courtyard amenities such as large game setups, evening movies and seasonal activities. The Tortuga Pool Bar provides light bites and refreshing cocktails poolside. DoubleShot is where guests can enjoy a grab-and-go coffee bar serving lattes and more.

In line with the property’s commitment to sustainability, the Hilton San Antonio Hill Country has incorporated energy-efficient lighting throughout the property, further reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing the guest experience.

The property, managed by HRI Hospitality’s operating company, HRI Lodging, worked with several notable partners on this project including Studio11 Design, leading architecture firm 3877, renowned construction company Moline Construction, and FF&E/OS&E purchasing firm Benjamin West.

The hotel is located at 9800 Westover Hills Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251. For more information or to book a stay at Hilton San Antonio Hill Country, please visit the website.