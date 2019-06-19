Hillside Village To Launch 2019 Charity Concert Series

CEDAR HILL—Hillside Village presents its annual JAM to Give summer concert series on Fridays, July 5 through August 9, 7-9 p.m. The free concerts will be held at the Village Green, located across from Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

During each concert, Hillside Village will recognize a different local nonprofit organization with a monetary donation, as well as hosting an in-kind donation drive. Concert attendees should bring an item essential to each featured nonprofit, which are below and on the Hillside Village website.

If you are unable to attend the concert and would like to donate items, please take them to Popcorn Junction in the Village Green with the name of the charity, and the donation will be given to that charity.

Hillside Village 2019 JAM to Give concert series will feature the following bands and nonprofit partners:

Friday, July 5

All Funk Radio Show (Motown/R&B)

Benefiting: Warrior Spirit Project

Suggested donation items: yoga blocks, mats and eye pillows

Friday, July 12

Rob Holbert Band (High-energy jazz & more)

Benefiting: Bridges Safe House

Suggested donation items: infant, toddler and women’s t-shirts and clothing

Friday, July 19

Moving Colors (Today’s Hits)

Benefiting: Gabby’s Sanctuary Ark

Suggested donation items: Horse feed, horse fly spray, donations

Friday, July 26

Cover Down Band (Variety Dance Tunes)

Benefiting: Soaring Eagles Center

Suggested donation items: 29.5″ basketballs (standard size), art supplies, i.e. washable markers

Friday, August 2

Elevation, presented by Emerald City

Benefiting: Art & Beyond

Suggested donation items: drawing sketch pads & pencils, colored pencils, markers, and crayons

Friday, August 9

Fingerprints Band (Classic Motown/Smooth Jazz)

Benefiting: Inspire Schools Program

Suggested donation items: new/gently used ties for men or individually wrapped candy

Hillside Village offers guests concert tips and guidelines for a more enjoyable listening experience. Lawn chairs or blankets are allowed for comfortable seating. Coolers with outside food/beverage nor alcohol are permitted on The Village Green, but guests are welcome to bring to-go orders from Hillside Village restaurants and eateries. Guests should arrive 15 minutes prior to the performance. Schedule is subject to change.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled. For the most up-to-date information on events, visit the Hillside Village website at www.shophillsidevillage.com or follow the shopping center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Hillside Village Guest Services is available at 972.637.6300.

