High End Chophouse & Cigar Lounge Coming To Downtown Mansfield

76 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Coming Soon: Meehan’s Chophouse and Henry’s Cigar Lounge

MANSFIELD, Texas —If you’ve been to downtown Mansfield recently, you’ve looked at the building that once housed Mellow Mushroom and wondered “what will that eventually be?” The answer is finally here: a high-end chophouse and cigar lounge, giving locals another option for date night.

Today the city shared: The City of Mansfield has entered into an agreement with Meehan Properties, LLC, to develop 101 S. Main St. in Historic Downtown Mansfield into a high-end chophouse and cigar lounge.

“Historic Downtown Mansfield will soon become the destination for one of the finest dining and entertainment experiences you will be able to find in our wonderful city,” Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said. “Historic Downtown Mansfield is rapidly becoming our city’s primary destination for remarkable experiences, and this development will add to the area’s growing array of attractions.”

Mansfield-based Meehan Properties will develop the restaurant and cigar lounge. It will be named Meehan’s Chophouse and Henry’s Cigar Lounge. Tony Meehan, owner of Meehan Properties, said he believes the development will attract other new businesses to Historic Downtown Mansfield and will help revitalize the district.

Revitalizing Downtown Mansfield

“I have been very proud to call Mansfield my home for over 30 years. I have gotten to watch it grow from a one-stoplight town to the thriving community it is today. Not only have I lived here, but I established my company here and have gotten to participate in Mansfield’s growth by having the opportunity to construct many of the buildings around town. Now, I believe Historic Downtown Mansfield is poised to be reenvisioned and revitalized in a way that will benefit our whole community,” Meehan said.

“The City Council, City Manager and city staff have done a great job working with the right developers who understand how to balance the old with the new. I believe Historic Downtown is ready to have its own high-end steak and seafood restaurant, along with a separate, upscale cigar lounge. This development, I believe, will act as a catalyst to attract other new businesses to the area and revitalize our Historic Downtown. Folks in Mansfield shouldn’t have to drive and spend their dollars in Fort Worth or Dallas to have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of fine dining choices and experiences. Our new restaurant, along with other quality restaurants already here, will help make Mansfield a first-class dining destination.”

Tax Increment Financing Is Making This Possible

As part of the agreement, the city will assist with the development by paying Meehan Properties $700,000 in funds from the city’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Reinvestment Zone No. 2. The payment is considered a forgivable loan. For each year the business remains in operation, $100,000 per year will be forgiven, over a period not to exceed 10 years.

TIF legislation allows local governments such as the City of Mansfield to take the incremental tax dollars generated from new development and increased real property values in a TIF Reinvestment Zone and use them to pay for improvements within that area. The City of Mansfield’s TIF Reinvestment Zone No. 2 was established in 2012. Its purpose: to support investment and development on 292 acres of land in the city, including Historic Downtown Mansfield.

“Our mission is to invest these tax dollars into projects that will spur growth in Historic Downtown Mansfield, and we feel confident that this development will do exactly that,” said Mansfield City Council Member Julie Short, who also chairs the Board of Directors of TIF Reinvestment Zone No. 2.

Meehan said the restaurant is projected to open in the spring of 2022.