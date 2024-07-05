H-E-B Mansfield Grand Opening: Community Buzz Reaches Fever Pitch!

Facebook

H-E-B continues expanding its DFW footprint with the June 27 grand opening of its Mansfield store. Keeping the beloved Texas brand’s promise to “deliver unsurpassed freshness and quality at everyday low prices,” the Mansfield location boasts distinctive features. There’s a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru; full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru; and even a Texas Backyard department with a selection of outdoor essentials.

The Mansfield H-E-B also offers H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, which allows customers to place orders online for pickup at the store or home delivery. These exciting digital services give customers choices on how they shop, pay for, and receive their products.

Top Store Leader Shannon Crites

“We’re excited to open our doors to this vibrant community, and our H-E-B Partners are committed to earning the confidence of our neighbors,” said Shannon Crites, H-E-B Mansfield Top Store Leader. “We look forward to providing customers with a dynamic shopping experience and serving Mansfield with the best of H-E-B.”

Store Leader Crites is from Fort Worth, although he most recently worked as a unit manager with the Conroe H-E-B. He noted that he felt welcomed by the community when he participated in Mansfield’s famous Pickle Parade and heard the crowd chanting H-E-B, H-E-B as he passed by.

A large group of local fans (FB page currently boasts 32,000 FB members!), organized by Mansfield resident Sheree Clark Kirsch, provided an astonishingly enthusiastic response to the new store opening in their city. Many members of the Facebook group stood in line all night before the June 27th opening, and (judging from social media posts) they’re even more passionate about their H-E-B today.

Q&A with Sherri Clark Kirsch

Focus Daily News sent Sherri Clark Kirsch some questions, and we’re sharing her responses below.

FDN: How long have you been an H-E-B customer/fan and where was your store before?

SCK: Burleson is where I’ve shopped, and every time I go to Austin to see my daughter I shop at 11521 N FM 620 in Austin. My oldest grandson loves the Bare bread so I have to stock up for when he comes to visit. That bread has traveled all over including Costa Rica, and in September it will go with us to Ireland. I like to visit H-E-B stores wherever I go.

FDN: Were you surprised by the large numbers of engaged members of the FB page and how it just kept growing?

SCK: I’m blown away by the response to the group numbers and so many engaging in conversation. Some have met their neighbors they didn’t know. Some have made friends and are going on a trip together.

FDN: Who were the people who helped you most with the project?

SCK: I did it on my own until I added my other admin who started working with me about a month ago. Kathy Poole Emerson went to culinary school so she is always posting recipes. We met in the group and really hit it off. I couldn’t do it all without her. I also have asked Lisa Roden Fitzgerald to be a moderator.

H-E-B Mansfield FB Fans

FDN: How many members does the FB group have now, and how many of the 1,000 people in the overnight line were group members?

SCK: As of 5:23 p.m. today, June 27th, we have 24.4K. On the 24th of June, we had 19k or so, and on the 25th, we hit 20k. Now, the group is 29.6k, so you can see it’s growing quickly. Oh my, I couldn’t tell you how many were in line, but I can tell you people did recognize me and said, you’re the H-E-B Foodie Group Mansfield lady. I had told the group that I wanted 800 to 1000 people to show up to beat one of the other store openings. I went up to the store around 6 p.m. on the eve of opening to do a live interview with the first in line and that was fun. I came back at around 9 p.m. to hand out some water, H-E-B chips, tootsie pops, along with glow sticks just to see the excitement. I was back at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday to get everyone really going. I had people chanting H-E-B H-E-B; that’s the store for me. That was a lot of fun.

H-E-B Mansfield Fan T-Shirts

FDN: Who had the idea for the T-shirts and how do people order them?

SCK: I had the shirt idea and ensured H-E-B approved everything so I wouldn’t get sued. I had a local artist, Rick Sales, design the front of the shirt with the group adding, “You know you wish you were here! “on the front. He gave me like 5 designs so I put them out to the group to vote on the art they liked. This is not about me. It’s an “us” thing with the group. I include the members also. I did add the saying on the back of the shirt “When you know you know! H-E-B Groupie…”. The link for shirts is https://bit.ly/3VDBzdu the link for the group https://bit.ly/3K5m6hc

SKC: One more thing I have to say is this group is a community of people that love H-E-B and all it offers. We are all having fun! We’re also planning to donate the T-shirt proceeds to a local nonprofit and hold a food drive sometime in the future. Thank you for the opportunity to tell you about our group.

Additional H-E-B Mansfield store highlights

Bakery featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes, and our famous in-store made, warm tortillas

Deli department has an expansive cheese and charcuterie section

Sushiya offers handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and more

H-E-B Meal Simple with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store

Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home

Produce section with large organic and Texas-grown selections

Meat market with Prime, natural, and organic meats, Wagyu, and fully cooked options

Blooms floral department, offers online ordering and delivery service

As the #1 beer and wine retailer in Texas, the store has an extensive craft beer and wine section with a sampling station

Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products, and supplements

Expansive frozen foods selection

Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty essentials

Pet department featuring Heritage Ranch by H-E-B pet food and fun toys and treats for all your furry friend’s needs

Household Essentials department with all you need to set your table, including seasonal disposable plates, bowls, and utensils, and Texas Tough brand including the Texas Tough value pack with all your storage bags in one easy-to-use box

H-E-B Wellness Nutrition Services with nutrition expertise from licensed dieticians

Customers can get additional saving by shopping with the H-E-B Debit Card and H-E-B Credit Card, which gives 5% cash back on qualifying H-E-B brand products as well as other perks and benefits.

Reflecting the Mansfield Community

Inside and out, H-E-B designed the store to reflect the character unique to the Mansfield community and emphasized environmental sustainability, incorporating several energy efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site also features extensive native landscaping.

As the largest privately held employer in Texas, H-E-B’s Mansfield store employs about 800 Partners (employees), most of who are from the local area. Regularly recognized as a top employer nationwide, all job opportunities can be found at H-E-B Careers.

Donations to Community Nonprofits

Through its Spirit of Giving philosophy, H-E-B is passionately dedicated to its customers beyond its stores. For a total of $20,000, H-E-B commemorated the store’s grand opening with $10,000 donations each to the Mansfield Animal Shelter and the Big Hearts Day Habilitation Center, a nonprofit that provides an inclusive day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and aging adults. Donations such as this build upon the company’s support of more than 150 non-profit organizations and public schools in the DFW Metroplex.

In the DFW area, H-E-B has announced additional H-E-B stores in Melissa and Prosper, which are under construction, and Rockwall, which broke ground recently. They also

introduced the DFW area to Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores, the first location to open outside the Houston area at 4101 W. Wheatland Road, which opened earlier in June. Joe V’s Smart Shop Buckner at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. is expected to open in the spring of 2025. Joe V’s Smart Shop is part of H-E-B’s family of brands offering an innovative price format that delivers the most relevant, high-quality, fresh products H-E-B is known for at even lower prices.